24 student-athletes to be honored at annual Al Cesky banquet

Twenty-four graduating high school student-athletes, representing Harford County's 12 senior classes, will be honored at the 32nd annual Al Cesky Scholarship Fund's awards banquet tonight at the Richlin Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Two of the scholarship winners, one male and one female, will receive scholarship awards amounting to $5,000 each from the Cesky Fund to help defray the cost of their post-secondary education. The remaining 22 winners will each receive $2,000 scholarships for a combined total of $54,000. This year is especially significant as the Cesky Fund will exceed the $1 million mark in totalscholarship money awarded.

Nominations are based on the graduating high school students' academic and athletic achievements, along with demonstrated leadership and community service in their school and the community.

This year's keynote speaker will be William Westervelt Jr., financial adviser and founder of Ashby Point Capital. Westervelt is a former player for Al Cesky. Former Cesky winner Jennifer Lawson Bepple, M.D. will be a guest speaker. Sportscaster Scott Garceau will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Of the 12 young men and 12 young women being honored, all intend to further their education. Eight are three-sport athletes and 15 served as team captains at the varsity level. Ten earned All-County honors, seven earned All-Conference recognition and two were recognized with All-Metro and All-State accolades.

Academically, 14 nominees are Distinguished Honor Roll students and 18 belong to the National Honor Society. Three have earned recognition as Advanced Placement Scholars and three are National Merit Scholars.

Nine of the students are members of the school band, orchestra or choir and four have been involved in drama or musical productions. Three students serve on the staff of the school newspaper or yearbook and eight are active in student government.

All the winners are service volunteers in their schools, churches or community. Besides their academic studies and extracurricular activities, almost all work part-time, including jobs as referees, youth coaches, camp counselors, lifeguards, babysitters, food service workers and retail staff.

Selection committees in each school nominated the 24 scholarship recipients. The Cesky Fund selection committee then anonymously reviews the applications submitted, using these same criteria, to select the two $5,000 winners.

The 2017 Al Cesky Scholarship winners are Casey Busch and John Donna III, both of Aberdeen; Kameron Holt and Samuel Queen, both of Bel Air; Ryan Lepp and Lindsey Stevenson, both of C. Milton Wright; Dylan Knoble and Nicole Wiland, both of Edgewood; Isabelle Dallam and Scott Dettloff, both of Fallston; Lilyann Loomis and Joshua Weaver, both of Harford Christian; Natalie Gorham and Jarrett Schneider, both of Harford Tech; Kenneth Sumpter and Rachel Wilson, both of Havre de Grace; Charlotte Haggerty and Nicholas Hinke, both of John Carroll; Valerie Barker and Skyler Martinez, both of Joppatowne; Sean Feiss and Ada Heinze, both of North Harford; and Todd Campo and Katherine Eckart, both of Patterson Mill.