Bulle Rock Golf Course to be sold, owner says

After years of losing money and costs of development continuing to rise, Havre de Grace's Bulle Rock Golf Course and the undeveloped residential land in the surround Bulle Rock community are up for sale, the owner has told residents

"We think there will be decent interest," Richard Alter, president and CEO of Manekin LLC, master developer of the community, said after a packed town hall-style meeting at the Bulle Rock Residents Club during a town hall-type meeting Tuesday night.. "I'm optimistic the quality development and name recognition would generate interest."

The golf course, a public course which has historically been ranked among the region's best, will remain open through the 2017 season, Alter said, but its future beyond then if it's not sold is uncertain.

As for residential development, Alter said projects that have already begun will be finished, with the hopes that a new developer will come in and finish the remaining units.

When it was first laid out by Ed Abel in the 1990s, the Bulle Rock community was planned for nearly 1,974 homes. To date, about 1,125 have been built, according to Alter, leaving about 900 to be built. That number could change, however, depending on what is built, he said.

"We want to reposition the asset," he said, adding he believes the value is still high. "After 13 years, after honoring the original vision of Bulle Rock, it may be time for a new set of eyes, a new set of ears to complete the vision."

The golf course and the land will be packaged separately for sale but could ultimately be sold together, Alter said. The brokerage firm of Marcus & Millichap will be handling the sale.

"It is a valuable asset, the land, the property," David Meiners, a development manager with MTBR, the LLC that owns the golf course and residential land, said. "Someone else can come in fresh, if the price is right, and acquire the property and be able to make it a go."

Some companies have expressed interest in both the development and the golf course in recent years, but MTBR never got back to anyone, Alter said.

Housing market

Building overall has slowed greatly since the start of the Great Recession and has failed to pick up with any certainty, Alter said, not just in Havre de Grace.

"Things have been lousy since 2007. We are not unique in what happened in the housing trend. What is unique here, is the lack of a rebound," "Other places have begun to bound back, we did not. It's all about economy."

The original project called for three condominium developments - only one has been built.

"Today that market has been usurped by the apartment market," Alter said. "The condo market is dead."

If it rebounds, he said, perhaps the remaining two could be built, or those sites could be converted to single-family homes or townhomes.

The cost to develop property in Havre de Grace, including hookup fees to the city's water and sewer systems, are "significant," he said.

The city recently granted a $4,000 across-the-board reduction in the fees, he said, but feels Bulle Rock deserves better.

"I don't think Bulle Rock is across-the-board," Alter said. "We're being treated by the city as every other house out there. I don't want to be treated like every other community, I want to be treated better."

The city already pays nearly $450,000 in taxes to the city of Havre de Grace every year and had asked that it be exempt from paying the amusement and admissions tax the golf course was subject to by the city. It hasn't been paying the tax, because it hadn't been collected, but MTBR sought to continue an exemption agreed to when the course was initially developed.

Del. Mary Ann Lisanti discovered that the tax, which applied to roller rinks, drive-ins, golf course and agricultural uses, was repealed in the county 15 years ago and only applied to the municipalities. Havre de Grace, however, was the only municipality with any of those businesses - Bulle Rock - and Lisanti didn't think it was fair to subject one business to a tax and introduced a bill to have it repealed in Havre de Grace. Her attempt failed, as the bill got through the House of Delegates this winter but stalled in the State Senate.

If no one wants to buy the remaining land at Bulle Rock, MTBR will wait, Alter said.

"We'll wait a while and see if the wind comes around. We'll wait and see if the wind, instead of blowing in our face, is blowing at our backs," he said, and perhaps start building again.

Golf course

Alter said they are looking for buyers to keep the Pete Dye-designed, 330-acre golf course open, and it's priced to find someone who will come in and run the course, including the restaurant.

"We are not golf course-running professionals," Alter said.

If no one is interested in buying the course, it could close, Meiners said.

That prompted concern from residents about what will happen if it closes, how it would be maintained when no one is playing golf on it.

It will not turn from open space into "weed space," as one resident suggested.

"We will ensure it will be mainained as proper green space and not turn into a bunch of weeds," Alter said. "If we own it, or someone else owns it, it will not turn into weeds."

If it's not used for golf, it could be maintained as a trail or parts could potentially be developed into houses, he said.

About half of the golf course acreage is considered green space for the Bulle Rock housing community, which leaves the remaining portion 150 to 170 acres, potentially open to housing, Alter said, but added that would have to go through the approval process in Havre de Grace.

Resident concerns

One of the primary concern among Bulle Rock residents is what will happen with the homeowners association, which is paid for 100 percent by the residents.

They want to be able to control the association, Audrey Menzer and Carl Alleyne, community representatives on the board, told Alter at Tuesday's meeting.

"Because we can make decisions in the best interest of what we believe for the community," Menzer said.

"The alignments are going in different directions," she said.

Meiners, however, said it needs to be part of the HOA to be able to sell the community.

"A lot of development still needs to take place," he said, and a new owner "will have the single biggest investment in the balance of the community" and needs to remain part of the HOA to make decisions that are best for its portion of the development.