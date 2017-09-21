C. Milton Wright boys soccer shuts out North Harford

In a tightly contested match, the C. Milton Wright Mustangs boys soccer team outlasted the North Harford Hawks 2-0 in both clubs’ UCBAC Chesapeake Division opener on Wednesday evening.

With the win, the Mustangs (3-0-1) remain unbeaten through their first four contests, outscoring opponents 9-2 during that stretch. North Harford, on the other hand, has now lost four of their last five games, with an even 17-17 goal differential in that span.

After they broke out for six goals in their last game against Havre De Grace, the Hawks (2-5) failed to cash in on several scoring chances in the first half against C.Milton Wright. Fortunately, their defense and goalkeeper kept the Mustangs at bay throughout most of the match.

Ultimately, though, C. Milton Wright found the net late in the first half and then again in the second to create the final margin of victory.

“First half I thought we did a good job moving the ball, possessing the ball,” C Milton Wright head coach Brian Tully said. “Right from the start of the second half, we picked that intensity up and started putting [North Harford] under, on the back foot a little bit more and that started to create chances.”

Early on, both teams struggled to establish a rhythm on offense. The Mustangs and Hawks’ respective defenses constantly turned away attempts to move the ball into the attacking third. After both teams struggled to gain traction on offense, the Mustangs began to create some opportunities.

In the 18th minute of the first half, C. Milton Wright had its best scoring chance of the match to that point. The shot, however, was wide right of the net.

Finally, in the 34th minute of the first half, the Mustangs found paydirt. Donovan Abbott got in perfect position and placed a header off of a corner kick into the back of the net to give C. Milton Wright the lead for good.

“It was a good ball in,” Abbott said. “We just packed inside the [penalty] box, put a good ball in and put a head on it.”

After intermission, the Mustangs played much more aggressively and created more chances to break the game open. However, the Harford defensive backfield proved themselves more than up to the task of limiting their attack on multiple occasions.

It wasn’t until there were three minutes left in regulation that C. Milton Wright finally was able to double its lead.

After a foul in the penalty area, senior forward Brett Lindsey caught the keeper leaning left and delivered a strike right in the middle of the net to secure the victory.

For C. Milton Wright, they stay at home for a non-conference meeting with undefeated South Carroll on Friday before returning to league play on Sept. 27 at Elkton. For North Harford, they hope for a return to form against Elkton on Monday.