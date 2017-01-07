Aberdeen beats CMW in important Chesapeake Division boys basketball game

Two teams needing an UCBAC Chesapeake Division win went to the hardwood Friday night in Aberdeen.

The host Eagles and C. Milton Wright Mustangs had both already suffered key losses to division leaders, so both needed the win.

When all was done, it was Aberdeen (1-1, 4-4) that hung on for a 58-47 win over the Mustangs, who slipped to 0-3 in league and 4-5 overall.

Early on it was all Aberdeen, which came out hot. Senior Jayden Saddler sank a pair of threes and Antwan Thompson added another for a quick 9-2 lead.

"Tonight, coming in, we knew that C. Milton Wright was a tough team to beat and the other night we took a tough loss to a tough team called Mervo from Baltimore," Saddler said. "Tonight, I told my team, just keep working out, like yesterday morning, I got in the gym and put up some shots, so I was just feeling it tonight in the first half and just wanted to dish the ball to my teammates to get everybody going."

Aberdeen went on to outscore CMW, 10-2, the rest of the quarter and led 19-4 at the close. The tight, man-to-man defense of the Eagles was giving CMW players trouble. One missed shot each possession and a few turnovers allowed the Eagles to open up a huge lead. If not for a pair of Jack Van Syckle (eight points, seven rebounds) baskets to end the half, the Mustangs could have gone to the half with a single digit on the scoreboard. Still, Aberdeen was up comfortably, 34-13.

Things were a bit different in the second half. CMW shook off the rough start and with Quincy Haughton (13 points) coming off the bench with 10 third-quarter points, the Mustangs had the once 24-point deficit down to 10, 37-27, with 2:48 to play.

"We were playing very scared in the first half because they were a very athletic team, but our coach talked to us in the locker room, told us just play our game and we just came out with confidence that quarter," Haughton said.

The Mustangs got the deficit down to seven, 39-32, but went to the final quarter down by nine, 43-34. Saddler's (18 points) three-point play gave Aberdeen a 48-37 lead with 6:47 remaining. Moments later it was 48-41, but on the strength of good foul shooting, Aberdeen pulled back away for the 11-point win. Eleven of the Eagles 15 fourth-quarter points came from the line. The Eagles were 19-of-25 for the game.

Aberdeen senior Myles Douglas didn't have his biggest game, but he still scored 15 points and added more than a half dozen rebounds. Douglas did receive a technical foul in the third quarter for verbal reasons after making a shot.

"I think it was just a little piece of the game, ya know, I hit a big shot, said a little something to the player," Douglas said. "I mean, it wasn't too smart of me on my behalf because I got a tech, but it wasn't nothing personal, just hit a big shot. It was in the nitch of the game."

Thompson also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Hawks stun Cougars

North Harford (2-1, 4-7) pulled off a 47-44 upset of visiting Fallston (2-1, 6-3) Friday afternoon in Susquehanna Division play.

The Hawks were up five at the half and 10 in the fourth quarter. The Cougars battled back to cut it to one, but Zach Helewicz made two foul shots with 4.7 seconds left to put North Harford up three.

Fallston missed a buzzer shot for three and the Hawks won. Zach Helewicz finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Sam Cornelius added 13 points and nine boards. Jake Helewicz had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"Huge win against a very quality team who has some great wins," Hawks coach Jeff Burrows said.

Warriors beat Tigers

Havre de Grace (2-1, 3-3) added a Susquehanna win as well Friday, beating visiting Rising Sun, 55-29.

Kenny Sumpter led with 19 points and seven rebounds. Darrien Radden added 12 points and seven rebounds and Caprice Butler had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Warriors beat Huskies in OT

On a light boys basketball play day, Havre de Grace and North Harford both found the win column with non-division wins Thursday.

Havre de Grace's win came at home and in overtime as the Warriors (2-3) turned back Patterson Mill (4-3), 71-67. The game was tied at 58 through four quarters.

Senior Kenneth Sumpter had a career night for Havre de Grace, dropping in 36 points, while sophomore Jordan White added 16 points. Caprice Butler controlled the boards with 11 rebounds.

Hawks beat Eagles

North Harford's win came on the road, with the Hawks (3-7) defeating host Harford Christian, 63-39, in non-league play.

Sam Cornelius was 10-for-12 from the field and led the Hawks with 23 points and six rebounds. Zach Helewicz added 16 points, five assists and nine steals. Jake Helewicz had 10 points.

The Eagles (4-6), forced to play numerous JV players because of sickness and injury, were led by Derrick Orr, 14 points, and Darin Miller, 12 points.