CMW, Fallston, Patterson Mill to play for region baseball titles

Four Harford County baseball teams were back on the diamond Tuesday, with three - C. Milton Wright, Fallston and Patterson Mill - earning berths in Friday's respective region championships.

The fourth, defending Class 4A state champion Bel Air, fell short in returning to the big game.

At Patterson Mill, it was a game with eerie similarities to last year's 11-inning playoff with Bo Manor, eventually won by the Huskies, 6-5.

In that game, the Huskies fell behind, 4-0, before coming back to tie and win. The roles were reversed Tuesday in the Huskies 5-4 win that gives them the 1A North, Section II title.

Patterson Mill (19-2) jumped ahead, 4-0, over two innings, only to see Bo Manor (16-5) battle back to tie.

The Huskies jumped on Bo Manor starter Will Lorman in the first. Leadoff man Max Elliott worked Lorman for a walk. Austin Koehn sacrificed Elliott to second and Steve Spencer doubled him home.

Thomas Kragh followed with a single to drive in Spencer and a short time later, Cooper Mattheu singled to plate Kragh for the 3-0 lead.

The Huskies added a fourth run in the second. Jordan Reid singled and, with two away, Spencer (2-for-2, 2 RBIs) singled him in.

Meanwhile, Koehn, the Huskies ace, set the Eagles down in order over the first two innings. Inning three was a bit different.

An error, the first of two for Huskies third baseman Kragh, started the inning. Koehn got a flyout for the first out, but Nathan Kendall and Bryan Bell hit consecutive singles to load the bases.

Koehn got another pop-out for the second out and when Josh Heath hit a hard grounder toward Kragh, it appeared that the inning might be over.

Unfortunately, the ball went through Kragh and into left field, bringing in the first two Bo Manor runs.

Gage Walklett then added a two-run single and just like that, the game was tied, 4-4. Ryan Connolley added another single, but Koehn struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Koehn settled in after that and over the final four innings, shut the Eagles down on two singles. Kendall reached on a wild pitch third strike in the seventh, but a strikeout and two fly ball outs put the Huskies in the win column.

"We got quick runs on them, we got those runs, had to pitch with the lead," Koehn said. "They came back and after that inning I knew if it was tied, I couldn't let down. If I let down then we would fall apart, so I stayed high up and I had trust in our offense and we got the runs back. Just pitched with confidence."

Patterson Mill scratched out the winning run in the fourth with two outs. Elliott singled to get it started. Koehn and Spencer then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.

Kragh (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) stepped in and delivered a slow roller up the third base line. The infield hit scored the speedy Elliott with the decisive run.

"The errors really got to me, but my teammates were there to kind of help me through it, pick me up and I got my confidence back," Kragh said. "I didn't hit the ball very far, but you know, it got the job done and we won, 5-4, so I'm happy with it."

The Huskies host McDonough at 4 p.m. Friday for the region title.

Mustangs beat Owls

Senior pitcher Allen Hokanson pitched six innings (102 pitches) Tuesday to lead CMW (15-5) over host Dundalk, 5-1, in 3A North, Section II.

Hokanson scattered six hits and walked two, while allowing an earned run. He struck out eight.

Sean Eppig closed out the game, making easy work of the Owls in the seventh inning on just eight pitches.

Jordan Thomas led the Mustangs with two hits and an RBI. Zach Walter ripped a double and drove in a run.

Cory Poulsen added a hit and a run scored and Tyler Leach had an RBI single. Noah Springer also singled and scored a run and Tyler Sherman had a single and RBI.

"Hok was big today for us on the mound, pounding the zone. Just an outstanding performance," Mustangs Head Coach Joe Stetka said.

The Mustangs will play Frederick Douglass or Lansdowne in Friday's region final.

Cougars beat Indians

Fallston (14-7) defeated host North East (17-3), 8-3, in 2A East, Section I.

The Cougars travel to Queen Anne's Friday for the region championship game.

In the win, Noah Hagenston continued his stellar senior campaign with an opposite field home run to lead off the second. Alex Baily and Brady Logan followed him with back-to-back singles and a defensive miscue from the Indians pushed the lead to 3-0.

Josh Bogdan and Blake Loewe also added hits and the Fallston lead was 5-0 in the second.

North East scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings, but starter Bogdan was able to limit the damage. The score remained 5-3 into the seventh inning, before the Cougars added three more.

Tim Lukens got things started with a one-out double. Baily followed with a two-run shot to center to push the lead to 7-3. Logan followed with a single and eventually came home on an RBI single from Andrew Kalista.

Bogdan earned the win, pitching four-plus innings and allowing six hits, while striking out two. Kyle Moody earned the save, tossing three shutout innings to close out the game.

Bobcats finished

Bel Air's season came to an end at Dulaney, where the Bobcats (14-5) were beaten, 6-3, in 4A North, Section I. Details were not provided.