Aberdeen to begin negotiations over future of Ripken Stadium

The City of Aberdeen soon will begin negotiations with operators of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium to determine how to best use the 6,000-seat stadium in the future.

At Monday's City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve an emergency ordinance transferring $40,000 from the city's general fund to the stadium fund to pay SMG Corporation of Conshohocken, Pa., to negotiate on the city's behalf with Tufton Group, the parent company of Ripken Baseball, currently the stadium's sole tenant.

The approval follows two closed city council meetings during which council members met with their lawyer, Fred Sussman, to discuss "a matter directly related to a negotiating strategy or the contents of a bid or proposal, if public discussion or disclosure would adversely impact the ability of the public body to participate in the competitive bidding or proposal process," according to a statement Mayor Patrick McGrady read at Monday's meeting.

The most recent closed session was held just before the regular city council meeting Monday and following a council work session.

"We'll pay a consultant to help us put together a deal to help manage the stadium in the future," McGrady said. "This allows the city to pay for a consultant to get the best deal for the city and everybody involved in this. We value our relationship with them."

McGrady and some city council members have said they don't the city to be in the business of day-to-day operations of the stadium; however, they are also looking for ways to maximize revenue from the 15-year-old, city-owned facility.

In December, the city and Ripken Baseball agreed to a one-year lease renewal for the stadium, as city officials said they wanted to look at other potential management options.

Under the renewal agreement, the rent was increased from $65,000 to $90,000 for the year.

Frank Remesch, of SMG, which manages, markets and develops private and public venues, first approached the city in January about managing the stadium, telling the commissioners that SMG will work with Aberdeen to put on events that not only make money on that day, but also drive money to the area and patronizing other businesses. That's what will make the stadium prosper, he told them.

"You have a great opportunity here in Aberdeen," he said, calling the stadium a "gem."

SMG has successfully transformed Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore from a facility operating with an annual deficit of $1.5 million to one that this year will generate that amount in revenue, Remesch told the city officials.

The stadium has been a financial burden to Aberdeen since it was built in 2002, and McGrady has said his goal is to make the stadium profitable and eventually sell it. The city is still paying off bonds sold to finance the stadium's construction and is facing upward of $3 million in upgrades and fixes on the facility.

"I believe we can find buyers who can run the stadium and make money from it," the mayor said in a recent interview with The Aegis. "Small municipalities like Aberdeen shouldn't be in the stadium business."