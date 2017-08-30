2017 high school football preview

The 2017 high school football season gets underway with Week One on Friday. Harford County’s 10 public school teams and one private school team have been on the field since early August preparing. Here’s a look at each team.

Aberdeen

Head coach: Johnny Brooks (sixth season)

2016 record: 5-5

Players to watch: Joshua Maxwell, Sr. (RB/LB); Keion Brown, Sr (WB/DB); Chris Pope, Sr. (OL/DL); Diamonte Stricker, Sr. (WR/SS); Maurice Alviarez, Jr. (RB/DB); Ziayion Wakefield, Jr. (QB/LB); Ishawn Bryant, Sr. (TE/DE); Anthony Johnson, Jr. (FB/LB); Devon Sargent, Jr. (FB/LB); Jaheim Wilson-Jones, Fr. (WB/DB); Sean Starkloff, Jr. (P/K)

Outlook: Maxwell (6', 200-lb) is very fast, tough runner and strongest player on the team. Brown (5'7”, 155) is quick, fast and explosive with big play potential. Alviarez (5’10”, 165) is hard-working and tough with a great motor. The Eagles return just two starters on both sides of the ball. Establishing chemistry and maintaining health will be major keys for success.

Bel Air

Head coach: Dave Huryk (eighth season)

2016 record: 8-3

Players to watch: Devin Anderson, Sr. (DB/RB); Joe Cirillo, Sr. (OL); Christian Betters, (Jr. (TE/DE); Cameron Benson, Sr. (LB).

Outlook: “We are very young and return just three defensive starters and three offensive starters,” Bobcats coach Huryk said. “We are rebuilding and hoping that some younger guys can fill the positions that we lost when we graduated 21 seniors last year.”

C. Milton Wright

Head coach: Michael Woods (third season)

2016 record: 4-6

Players to watch: James Walsh, Sr. (TE/DL); Andrew Sherinsky, Sr. (RB/LB); Michael Starkey, Sr. (QB/DB); Nate Grauel, Sr. (TE/DL); Jake Hofmann, Sr. (RB/DB); Eric Stiemke, Sr. (WR/DE); Nick Atkinson, Sr. (WR/LB); Greg Komondor, Sr. (QB/DB); Caleb Riley, Sr. (OL/LB/P); Matt Bradley, Sr. (OL/DL); Connor Hall, Sr. (OL/DL)

Outlook: With a strong core of athletes putting in work over the off-season as well as a good number of returning players, the potential is there for CMW to have a successful season. “However, we have to stay focused and work on being consistent week to week. We plan to open up the offense a bit with a few adjustments implemented this season,” Mustangs coach Woods said. “Defensively, there is not much change and we should be sound and disciplined. This is a special group of young men, who going into their fourth season together, have created a strong bond. They are looking to bounce back from last season, which did not meet their expectations.”

Edgewood

Head coach: Charles Johnson (first season)

2016 record: 6-4

Players to watch: Herbert Parham, Jr., Sr. (DL/OL); Christian McDowell, Sr. (WR/FS); Mike Johnson, Sr. (LB/TE); Isiah Gibbons, Sr. (LB/FB); Daviyon Johnson, Jr. (DL/OL); Deonte Banks, Jr. (RB/CB); Chance Singleton, Jr. (WR/CB); Antwain Banks, Jr. (QB/CB); DAnthony Blume, Jr. m(DL/OL); Nassem McDowell, Sr. (HB/SS)

Outlook: This will be an incredible season for the Edgewood Rams with the addition of Coach Charles Johnson as head coach. Johnson comes over after a few years as head coach at Joppatowne. Johnson brings with him, six coaches with college playing experience at receiver, defensive back, offensive line, defensive line and running back. The Johnson philosophy of being disciplined, playing fast and hard, fits the Edgewood Rams identity and has been embraced by the players and coaches. This year the Edgewood Rams are stacked with speed and size on both sides of the ball. Veteran team captains Parham, Mike Johnson and Dayvion Johnson, will anchor a defense that is expected to play big and have a great year. Additionally, the Rams are blessed with a quartet of talented individuals as sets of cousins, the Banks (Antwain and Deonta both juniors) and McDowell's (Christian and Naseem both seniors). At any given time, you will find all four athletes on the field on offense and defense, receiving, running, throwing, intercepting or making tackles. The Edgewood fans will need to get accustomed to these individuals making spectacular plays on both sides of the ball.

Fallston

Head coach: Dave Cesky (41st season)

2016 record: 4-6

Players to watch: Garrett Phillips, Sr. (WR, OLB); Mike Kundrat, Sr. (OT); Mike Lally, Sr. (C); Carson Hymel, Sr. (OL); Cameron Conroy, Sr. (LB); Brad Kaminkow, Sr. (RB/OLB); Sam Smith, Sr. (DE); Shawn Orlando, Sr. (DE); Josh McGowan, Sr. (DT); Keith Edwards, Jr. (RB/OL); Jimmy Johnson, Jr. (WR)

Outook: Coach Cesky, back in charge after a year off for medical leave, says the Cougars will have a strong passing offense with two of the top UCBAC receivers returning in Phillips and junior Mike Baily. Colin Akins, a strong QB is up from JV and Camden Harding, last year’s backup is solid. Edwards and Kaminkow are strong runners. Look for balanced offense and improved defense from the Cougars.

Harford Tech

Head coach: Tim Palmer (first year)

2016 record: 5-5

Players to watch: Kyle Cicone, Sr. (ILB/RB); Jordan Bright, Sr. (WR/FS); Jasper Halsey, Sr. (NG/OL); Miles Walton, Sr. (DL/OL); Josh Duvall, Sr. (DL/OL); Zachary Pippen, Jr. (ILB/OL); Charles Brown, Jr. (RB/DE); Jalen Dangerfield, Jr. (RB/SS); Noah Long, Sr. (HB/DB); Jerimiah Minter, Jr. (ATH/DB)

Outlook: Halsey plays with intensity and relentlessness. His drive and dedication to perform at the highest level resonates daily from his tremendous work ethic. He is a dominating force on the line of scrimmage who has to be considered when game planning against Tech. With a new head coach and experienced staff, Tech expects to build upon a positive step the program achieved last year. The goal is to build a program of academic excellence and winning football. Allow team success in the classroom and on the field to help secure the futures of the athletes in the program.