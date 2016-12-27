Harford Sheriff's Office warns of threatening text messages connected to statewide scam

The Harford County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Tuesday about a statewide scam involving death threats via text messages.

"We have received numerous complaints, just this morning, from individuals receiving threatening text messages," according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page late Tuesday morning.

The sender states in the text messages: "I've been paid to kill you but wish to spare you, inform the police or anyone else you will die, to be spared contact vsdky@hotmail.com immediately via email."

The messages have been coming from an email address, isigman@conejousd.org, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"This is a scam that has been reported statewide," according to the HCSO Facebook page. "If you receive this text message, do not respond or attempt to email either account."

Other area police agencies and the Maryland State Police have been issuing similar advisories through social media.