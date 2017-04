Rockfield Manor Easter Egg Hunt

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

Makenzie Bujak, front, of Abingdon and her little sister Sadie try their Easter baskets as hats while waiting to have some fun hunting for plastic Easter Eggs at the Rockfield Manor Easter Egg hunt Saturday morning.

