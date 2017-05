Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun

Joppatowne graduate Cheyann Trent gets some help talking on her phone as she holds on to the handful of balloons and other graduation goodies after Tuesday's graduation ceremony at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Joppatowne graduate Cheyann Trent gets some help talking on her phone as she holds on to the handful of balloons and other graduation goodies after Tuesday's graduation ceremony at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun)