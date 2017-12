MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun

Friends Tyrese Polanco, left, and Cooper Green battle it out in a snowball fight in the Green's yard on Mockingbird Lane in Bel AIr during Saturday's first snow of the season.

Friends Tyrese Polanco, left, and Cooper Green battle it out in a snowball fight in the Green's yard on Mockingbird Lane in Bel AIr during Saturday's first snow of the season. (MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun)