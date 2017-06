MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun

Noah Pierce and his fellow Weblo Scout "Fly Guys" show off their fly eye glasses as they wait to go into the archery range during the Harford District Cub Scout Day Camp at the Harford County Equestrian Center Wednesday. (MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun)