Child Abuse Prevention month pinwheels

The Harford County Child Advocacy Center and CASA of Harford County sponsored Wednesday evening's Pinwheel Vigil in front of the Harford County Courthouse in Bel Air in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention month.

