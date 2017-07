Phil Grout / Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Edgewood High School marching band leads the parade as the 12th annual Edgewood-Joppatowne Independence Day Parade gets underway Sunday evening making a circle through Edgewood with fans lining the parade route.

The Edgewood High School marching band leads the parade as the 12th annual Edgewood-Joppatowne Independence Day Parade gets underway Sunday evening making a circle through Edgewood with fans lining the parade route. (Phil Grout / Baltimore Sun Media Group)