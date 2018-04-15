News Maryland Harford County The Aegis

Bel Air Kite Festival 2018

Kites filled the skies over Rockfield Park in Bel Air Saturday. Twisting and turning on the Spring breeze and tugs from their owners on the ground during the Bel Air Kite Festival as hundreds of folks came out to enjoy the warm Spring day with some good family fun.

Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS
Copyright © 2018, The Aegis, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
48°