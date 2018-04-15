Bel Air Kite Festival 2018

MATT BUTTON / AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Makaila Moore of Aberdeen tries to get her kite int the air to join the ther sailing on the breeze over Rockfield Park duirng the Bel Air Kite Festival at Rockfield Park Saturday afternoon.
Makaila Moore of Aberdeen tries to get her kite int the air to join the ther sailing on the breeze over Rockfield Park duirng the Bel Air Kite Festival at Rockfield Park Saturday afternoon. (MATT BUTTON / AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun)
SEE MORE GALLERIES
MATT BUTTON / AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Zoe Smith from Aberdeen Proving Ground runs across the field trying to get her kite into the air as she has some fun with her family at the Bel Air Kite Festival at Rockfield Park Saturday afternoon.
Zoe Smith from Aberdeen Proving Ground runs across the field trying to get her kite into the air as she has some fun with her family at the Bel Air Kite Festival at Rockfield Park Saturday afternoon. (MATT BUTTON / AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun)
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Kites filled the skies over Rockfield Park in Bel Air Saturday. Twisting and turning on the Spring breeze and tugs from their owners on the ground during the Bel Air Kite Festival as hundreds of folks came out to enjoy the warm Spring day with some good family fun.
Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS