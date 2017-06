Brian Krista / The Aegis

Kieran McDermott of Bel Air comes to the finish line to win the Boys 4A 1600 meter run during the MPSSAA Track and Field State Championship Meet at Morgan State University on Saturday, May 27. (Brian Krista / The Aegis)