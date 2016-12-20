Harford's 'Zoning Tracker' online tool is live for comprehensive review process

A new interactive online tool for Harford County residents to follow the comprehensive zoning process is live on the county government's website.

"Rezoning Tracker," developed by the Department of Planning & Zoning, went live Dec. 12 to coincide with the opening of the application window for rezoning requests.

The online tool provides an interactive map of each rezoning request submitted to county government for the 2017 Comprehensive Zoning Review, plus detailed information about the underlying property, according to county administration officials.

"Our newest online app delivers real-time information that will bring unprecedented transparency and efficiency to the 2017 Comprehensive Zoning Review," Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement.

Potentially hundreds of applications will be received during the comprehensive review process that is expected to take at least a year to complete and is required by county law to be conducted every eight years.

Property owners can request any zoning change, subject to approval by the county administration and Harford County Council. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10 and it must be done in person by appointment at the county administrative center, at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air. Applications are available online.

In evaluating a rezoning request, county planning staff will look for its compatibility with the county's land use plan, which was most recently adopted in the HarfordNEXT master plan process last summer.

Throughout the review process, the rezoning tracker will be accessible from the home page of the county website and updated in real time as applications are received and processed.

According to the administration, the underlying properties will be identified with red crosshatch markings on a countywide map. Clicking on a marked parcel will access multiple tabs of information, including the existing zoning, requested zoning and assessment data. Within this feature is a link to the "document archive" which displays a copy of the rezoning application. The tracker also includes options to create, save and print maps.

As a companion to the tracker, a rezoning log has also been posted online and will be updated in real time. The log lists affected parcels by council district and by the date the application was filed, with direct links back to the property's location on the tracker map. As the review process unfolds, columns will be added to the log showing recommendations made for each parcel by the Planning Advisory Board, the Department of Planning & Zoning and the final decision of the County Council.

For those without a computer, a hard copy of the log still can be examined upon request at the Department of Planning & Zoning during regular business hours.

Information about comprehensive zoning, including FAQs outlining the process, is available at www.harfordcountymd.gov/2001/2017-Comprehensive-Zoning-Review. Anyone with questions may also call 410-638-3136 or email comprehensivezoning@harfordcountymd.gov.

The Zoning Tracker is the seventh online interactive tool for residents and businesses that Glassman's administration has developed since taking office in late 2014.

Others include "You CLICK, We FIX," which can be used to report a road repair or other public works problem; "Track-it," which allows users to follow the development review and approval process for individual properties; and "Snow Plow Tracker," which shows where plows are working on county-maintained roads – updated at 15-minute intervals.

"Snow Plow Tracker" has been used more than 200,000 times since going live in January 2015, administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

"You CLICK, We FIX" has been "used successfully" nearly 2,000 times since going live just over a year ago, she said, while "Track-it," which won an award from the National Association of Counties, has had more than 16,000 users.