Harford Council reverses zoning examiner, approves mulching operations in Joppa

The Harford County Council has taken the unusual step of rejecting a zoning appeals decision and, in doing so, has granted approval for a seasonal mulch processing and sales operation on a Joppa farm.

The council, which is the final authority in zoning matters, voted unanimously at its legislative session Tuesday night not to accept an opinion by zoning hearing examiner Robert Kahoe that had denied a special zoning exception for Albert J. Bierman's mulch sales operation in the 3400 block of Dorothy Avenue.

Council members did not comment on their actions, which included approving a new decision, "based on finding of fact and conclusions of law," granting the special exception subject to permit a mulch processing, store and sales use of the 124-acre property, which is in an agricultural zone where mulching operations are permitted as a special exception.

The mulching operation will be subject to 13 conditions enumerated in the new opinion that address operating hours, storage and sales.

Bierman, who has a commercial mulch business in Essex, testified at a hearing before Kahoe last summer that he would be operating a seasonal business that typically begins in April and lasts about six months and would not be selling retail, only wholesale primarily to landscape contractors. He had agreed that there would be no weekend processing of mulch. He also agreed not to use nearby Shirley Avenue for truck traffic.

A few people living in the general neighborhood testified against granting the special exception, saying the proposed mulch operation would generate addition traffic on both Shirley Avenue and Heims Lane which are narrow, residential streets.

While Bierman and his lawyer, Robert Lynch, of Bel Air, argued the mulching operation would have minimal effect on the neighborhood and would be subject to the various conditions they had agreed to, the hearing examiner disagreed.

While acknowledging Bierman's effort to mitigate impact on the community, Kahoe cited the overall condition of the mostly residential area and concluded in his opinion that the special exception would cause "a greater and more adverse impact than if it were located at a location without these particular characteristics."

At a final argument session on the opinion held by the council in March, Lynch argued that the hearing examiner's opinion was factually inaccurate regarding the claims by one of the opponents who had testified that one of the neighborhood streets was not wide enough for two vehicles to pass when traveling in opposite directions.

Lynch also claimed the opinion ignored testimony by expert witnesses that the seasonal operation would not adversely affect the neighborhood.

Under Harford County law, the County Council sits as the board of appeals and zoning commission and has the authority to accept, reject or modify a hearing examiner's decision.

While modifications to opinions are frequent, an outright rejection is extremely rare, according to Dottie Smith, who has run the council's zoning office for more than 35 years. Smith said she could recall only two instances in the past 25 years where an opinion was rejected and reversed by the council.

The council did vote to uphold an opinion by Kahoe in another recent case Tuesday, in which he denied a request by the operators of a private school for special needs children in Belcamp to modify his previous decision allowing the school to operate with a maximum of 45 children.

Operators of High Road School of Harford County, on Brass Mill Road, requested the modification of a 2015 opinion to allow up to 60 children to be enrolled. Kahoe, however, concluded the size of the school's property was not large enough to support the higher enrollment.

The school case was argued before the council on April 4. During Tuesday's unanimous vote to accept the opinion, Councilman Mike Perrone said to overturn it "could throw open the door for appeals based on parcel size, which is essentially what this appeal is."

While other attributes of an appeals case may be subjective, Perrone said, "size is a measurable and objective attribute, and when it comes to measurable and objective attributes, I think the [zoning] code should be pretty cut and dried."

Both decisions approved Tuesday can be appealed for review by the Harford County Circuit Court.