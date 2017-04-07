Harford makes more piecemeal changes to zoning code

The Harford County Council has approved a series of changes to the zoning code, which the county administration says are, for the most part, minor.

Not all members were on board, however, as the council voted 6-1 to adopt Bill 17-004 during its legislative session Tuesday evening. Councilman Chad Shrodes cast the lone negative vote.

Changes to nine sections of the code were proposed by the administration of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, even as the county is in the midst of a comprehensive zoning review giving any property owner the ability to seek a zoning changes legislatively.

Glassman signed the bill Wednesday.

One change modifies the definition for height limits of garden or midrise apartments for the elderly from the current 50 feet in an R2 residential zone and 60 feet in an R3, R4 or CI zone to four stories and five stories, respectively.

Those changes were done to make the housing for the elderly height restrictions consistent with other areas of the code that consider height in stories, not in feet, a change made approximately eight years ago, according to Planning and Zoning Director Bradley Killian.

Another change permits auction houses under special design standards in the agricultural, or AG, zone but limits them the sale of animals and agricultural related products and to twice monthly. "Adequate parking" also must be provided, according to the bill.

Shrodes said later that he was against a provision in allowing parking on the grass at county outdoor recreation facilities that don't have permanent structures.

"I was fine with 95 percent of the bill," Shrodes said.

He is concerned about events at local parks, such as youth sports tournaments, that draw hundreds of visitors who would be parking on the grass.

Shrodes acknowledged the economic boost such tournaments bring to the area, but said he has also heard concerns from county residents about the impact on county roads and the facilities from so many vehicles.

The code had required paved and impervious parking areas at all "institutional parks," but the change in Bill 17-004 allows such facilities to use unpaved grassy areas for parking, Killian told council members during a March 21 public hearing on the code changes.

Killian stressed the change is limited to institutional parks, and he cited "cases where the use might not be a daily occurrence, and the volume of parking might be sufficiently large" at those facilities.

"We would not want to encourage or require that much impervious cover in some of these agricultural areas... we would like to allow for grass parking to be a substitute," he said.

During the hearing, Killian described the bill as "a number of modifications to the zoning code."

"These are essentially cleanups," he said. "I think there are a few that perhaps modify the code in a moderately substantive way."

Bill Onorato, who lives in the 1800 block of Fallstaff Road east of Bel Air and testified at the hearing, took issue with how the county "lumped 12 different zoning changes into one bill," and that he only had a few minutes to speak about them.

"It promotes transparency by separating the bills," he said.

Onorato lives on the edge of the former Eva-Mar farm off Route 543, which is slated to be developed as the 514-unit Carsins Run at Eva Mar retirement community and a single-family house community with 144 dwellings.

Onorato and his neighbors in surrounding communities such as Tudor Manor and Amyclae East fought the project for several years, but county and state approvals have been granted. The first residents are scheduled to move into the retirement community in 2020, and the six-year construction process on the single-family houses started this spring.

"The skeptic in me immediately says, 'What are you trying to hide?'" Onorato said.

He noted a previous cleanup of the code, submitted by former planning director Pete Gutwald and approved by the County Council in 2013, cleared the way for the Eva-Mar project by adjusting the wording of the code for matters such as building heights. County officials said at the time those zoning changes were not related to the project, though.

"It seems like an innocuous change to a bill... yet we're going to be staring at 70-foot tall buildings outside our kitchen windows," Onorato said.

Additional changes include adjusting the definition of a basement in the code so it is not classified as a story included in a building's height, allowing property owners to erect fences up to 6 feet high in two cases – when they are on a corner lot and want a higher fence along what is considered the side yard, or when their property is along a heavily-traveled road such as Route 543 or Route 136.

Fences in all front-yard setbacks had been limited to 4 feet high, Killian told council members.

He said the basement change also was to make it consistent with height measurement throughout the code; however, a basement, he said, won't be counted as a story when measuring a building's total height.

Another change means extensive documentation of a resident's disability or medical need is not required for the construction of temporary "cottage housing" to proceed.

"I'm extremely uncomfortable with our department requiring that," Killian said. "I'm more uncomfortable with our department holding that information and subsequently requiring it again every two years in order for [property owners] to maintain that temporary use."

A note from a medical professional is still needed for cottage housing, but "we are not interested in what that particular need is, and it's questionable whether or not we should have that information," according to Killian.

Other changes affect the placement of electronic signs, clarifying the zones where non-public schools can be built and extending the time for review and approval of an application for the preservation of a historic structure from 45 to 90 days.