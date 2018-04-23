Youth's Benefit Elementary celebrates becoming 'one school in one amazing building'

Alva Amoss McMullen taught at Youth’s Benefit Elementary School in Fallston for 30 years. Her mother, Rose Amoss, taught there when it was in a two-room schoolhouse, and McMullen’s children and grandchildren attended when the children were spread over two buildings on one site.

She and her daughter, Cathy Amoss-Babcock, toured the new $37.1 million, more than 149,000 square-foot building Sataurday that brings Youth’s Benefit’s 1,005 students — plus faculty, staff and administrators — under one roof.

“It’s beautiful, it really is,” the 80-year-old McMullen said while visiting an art classroom. “It certainly is wonderful and oh, my goodness, it’s got so many opportunities and so much technology.”

McMullen, who grew up in Fallston and still lives there, said her mother spent 43 years teaching in Harford County. Rose Amoss started in 1927 when Youth’s Benefit was in a two-room schoolhouse, and she ended her career at Youth’s Benefit on its present-day site off of Route 152, McMullen said. McMullen started teaching in the early 1960s and retired in 1993.

Cathy Amoss-Babcock, 58, of Fallston, and her brother, Bill Amoss, the head of agricultural land preservation for Harford County, attended Youth’s Benefit along with their children.

“I thought it was beautiful, and my hope is one day my grandchildren will go there,” Amoss-Babcock said later.

She and her mother toured the new building following a dedication ceremony in the gymnasium. State, county, Harford County Public Schools leaders were present, as well as school administrators and staff, students, past administrators and members of the community who spent years pushing for a new school to replace the aging and unsafe buildings.

Dedication ceremony

Board of Education Vice President Laura Runyeon, a former Youth’s Benefit parent who worked with the Build It Now community organization that pushed for a new school, gave opening remarks for the Saturday morning ceremony.

Youth's Benefit Elementary School dedication, Saturday, April 21, 2018 in Fallston.

She lauded the community supporters in Build It Now and the school’s PTA, as well as the “decision makers” at the local and state level, who worked to bring the new facility to fruition.

“All of these groups have done their part, and the result is a single, safe building in which every student and every staff member can collaborate to meet the needs of our children,” Runyeon said.

Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Canavan talked about Youth’s Benefit’s “heart.”

“Over the years, a climate and a culture has been built that is embracing, loving, and committed to children and to everyone that walks into this house of learning,” she said.

The ground was broken in October of 2014, and one section of the two-story building opened for students in kindergarten, first and second grades at the start of the 2016-17 school year. The second section — for third, fourth and fifth graders — opened last November.

“That’s when was the true magic occurred, when we became one school in one amazing building,” Principal Thomas Smith said.

Some work remains on the grounds and parking and pick-up and drop-off areas, Smith said after the ceremony. He said the staff parking lot should be complete by early May, weather permitting. Paving was put down recently for the bus loop, and another layer of asphalt is needed, plus landscaping and stormwater management facilities must be completed.

‘One school, one building’

In his remarks, Smith thanked students, teachers, staff, members of the community, the school’s construction committee, multiple HCPS leaders and staff and, ultimately, his family for their support during construction.

“This project brought us all together as one school, one building,” Smith said.

School operations continued during the construction process, and the old buildings were demolished after sections of the building were completed and occupied. Smith thanked parents and students for their flexibility and patience.

He said every student and staff member painted rocks this year, inspired by the book “Only One You,” by Linda Kranz.

“We will be placing all of these rocks in the courtyard, as a symbol that everyone who was here this year will forever be a part of YBES,” Smith said.

A cornerstone box was filled with items to mark the occasion, including sheets filled with signatures, an event program, commemorative coins, an HCPS logo pin, even copies of The Aegis newspaper from the week leading to Saturday’s ceremony.

An Aegis reporter placed copies of the Harford County paper in the box, Canavan placed the logo pin and YBES faculty, staff and administrators placed the other items.

Runyeon presided over the formal presentation of the building, first to the community, which was accepted by Sarah Richard, president of the PTA, then to the staff — accepted by gifted-and-talented teacher Connie Charitonuk — and finally to the student body.

Kindergartner Dominic Corrado, first-grader Camden Hayes, second-grader Genevieve Joy, third-grader Joseph DeVito Jr., fourth-grader Amber Schauman and fifth-grader Natalie Wirth accepted.

Citations were presented by County Executive Barry Glassman, County Councilman Patrick Vincenti, state Del. Andrew Cassilly and Jillian Storms, school facilities architect for the Maryland State Department of Education, who represented Gov. Larry Hogan.

Glassman, who attended last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Havre de Grace Middle/High School, said Youth’s Benefit is the first school where he has helped cut the ribbon. He said he expects it will be the last ribbon-cutting on a new school for Canavan, who is scheduled to retire June 30 after 45 years with Harford County Public Schools.

“Thank you for all your years of service to Harford County, and I wish you the best,” Glassman said.

The new building replaces a primary grades building that opened in 1953 and an intermediate building that opened in 1973. The school has expanded over the years to support a growing student population as the Fallston area became more developed. A building for kindergartners was built in 1968, and there have been classroom trailers on campus at times, according to the program.

Youth’s Benefit has the largest student population of Harford County’s 33 elementary schools. Smith said the building has the capacity for more than 1,100 students.

The average class sizes are 20 students in kindergarten and first grade, 24 for second grade and 28 to 29 for third through fifth grade, Smith said after the ceremony.

‘State of the art and wonderful’

Each student has their own laptop, making Youth’s Benefit the only one of Harford County’s 54 public schools to have a “one-to-one” ratio of students to devices, according to Smith.