Harford's first Youth & Family Resource Festival set for Saturday

A first for Harford County and possibly in Maryland, the county's Department of Community Services is holding Youth & Family Resource Festival Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harford Community College's APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

The free festival will offer public and private resources for youth of all abilities from birth to young adults and connect Harford County families to vital resources in the community.

Families can received information on summer camps, tutoring, mentoring programs, preschool programs, services for children with disabilities and delays, behavioral health, college application support, athletic programs, and financial support.

Kids can enjoy visits with Disney Characters, a Touch-A-Truck experience and face painting.

Family door prizes will be given away every hour.

A free shuttle bus will run to the arena throughout the day from Halls Cross Roads and Magnolia elementary schools and The EpiCenter at Edgewood.

As of Wednesday, more than 1,000 famlies had registered to attend, county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

For more information visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/2070/Youth-Family-Resource-Festival.