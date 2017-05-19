Opening of Youth's Benefit building in Fallston delayed

The opening of the new intermediate grades building at Youth's Benefit Elementary School will be delayed until at least early November because of issues affecting the construction process, according to Harford County Public Schools officials.

The delay means staff won't be able to occupy the building in August, nor will students be able to attend classes there in September, as school officials planned.

"Rather than the anticipated move-in date in late August, students and staff will now occupy the classroom wing on November 2, 2017," Joe Licata, chief of administration, confirmed in an email Thursday.

Information about the delay was presented to Youth's Benefit staff and then disseminated to the community at a meeting Tuesday, according to Jillian Lader, HCPS manager of communications, who noted the information presented at the meeting also will be posted online.

With almost 990 students enrolled this school year, according to HCPS, Youth's Benefit, which serves the greater Fallston area and some communities north and west of Bel Air, has the largest student body among the county's 33 elementary schools.

The delay is caused by "several issues related to the installation of the foundations and concrete slabs, which affected all of the other trades that follow those activities," according to Licata.

The intermediate building, which will serve students in third, fourth and fifth grade, is the final phase of the $37.1 million replacement school on which construction began in 2014.

"The current [intermediate] building will remain in place in order to ensure there is no disruption to instruction at the start of the school year," Licata stated.

School system officials anticipate all spaces, other than classrooms, in the new building will be ready by the time the next school year starts for students on Sept. 5. Those spaces include the media center, computer labs, art room, music room, special education classrooms and the student services area, according to Licata.

Students and staff will be able to occupy classrooms by early November, he said.

The first part of the project, which was completed last year, involved construction of a new building for kindergartners and first- and second-graders and the subsequent demolition of the original primary grades' building that opened in 1953.

The new primary building opened in time for the August start of the 2016-17 school year. School officials planned to open the intermediate building, which will be attached to the primary building, by the start next school year.

The current intermediate building, which dates to 1973, was scheduled to be razed this summer in conjunction with construction of a single bus loop for the completed new school.

An open house planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the current intermediate building, during which school alumini can take a final walk through the halls, is still on as scheduled.

"There is no reason for the school to delay this event," Licata stated.