Ward Family YMCA in Abingdon celebrates 10 years of serving the community

The Ward Family YMCA in Abingdon was bustling with activity on a recent weekday morning — scores of kids were enjoying summer camp, either playing sports on the athletic fields or participating in activities under the camp pavilion.

Other children were practicing swimming in one indoor pool while senior citizens did a water fitness class in the other. Adults of all ages ran on treadmills in the fitness center and more seniors socialized near the front entrance of the facility.

The facility is on land donated by the Ward family, of Abingdon, adjacent to the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center. It is the YMCA's only family center in Harford County, and this month marks the 10th anniversary of when its doors opened in June of 2007.

Suzanne Green, director of the Ward Family YMCA, has been with the center since it opened June 15, 2007.

"It's just very exciting to see how far we've come, how many members we have, how much of the community we have been able to serve," Green said.

She gave a tour of the facility on the morning of June 15, 2017 and members of the Y, including summer camp participants, gathered with Harford County leaders that evening to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

She noted the popularity of youth nights at the facility on Saturdays and the summer camps that host about 200 youths each week.

"It's just exciting to be part of all of that [growth] and to know that the Y is making an impact in our community and helping everybody get healthy, helping kids have a great time all summer long and just supporting our community," Green said.

The family center is the "hub" of the services the YMCA of Central Maryland provides in Harford County; the facility served about 3,700 people when it opened 10 years ago, and it serves more than 15,000 people in Harford today, according to a news release from the Y in Central Maryland.

The Central Maryland YMCA has offered programs in Harford County for the past 20 years, including preschools, before and after-school enrichment and summer camps, according to Green.

The YMCA employs 338 people through its Harford County programs and facilities, including 154 people who work at the Abingdon family center, according to Green.

The center is named for Walter and Betty Ward, of Abingdon. Betty Ward, now 91, is a strong supporter of the Y's community programs, the same as her late husband.

"Harford County has been very good to us and our family, and we like to give back to the county that we love," Ward said in a recent interview.

R. Walter Ward, who died in February of 2003 at age 78, was the co-founder of Ward and Bosely Real Estate, along with the late Melvin G. Bosely.

They oversaw the development of commercial and residential real estate throughout central and southern Harford County, such as the Box Hill North and South communities and the Festival at Bel Air shopping center.

"There is hardly a development of any type, residential or commercial, from the town of Bel Air to the Bush River that does not have his name in land exchange, sale of homes, or development of commercial areas," states the obituary for Mr. Ward, posted on the McComas Funeral Home website.

The Abingdon YMCA is at 101 Walter Ward Blvd. It sits on land that was donated by the family as Ward Properties, the master developer of the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center and Box Hill Corporate Center, was developing the shopping center.

Bob Ward, Betty and Walter's son, is chairman of Ward Properties and of Bob Ward Homes.

The family donated the land, plus they made an "important capital contribution to the project," according to John Hoey, president and CEO of the Y in Central Maryland.

He noted in a statement that Betty and Walter Ward "believe very deeply in the Y's mission and very much wanted to see a Y built in Harford County."

"The Abingdon location is an excellent one as it's a growing part of the county with a significant number of families and households as well as seniors living close by," Hoey stated. "Additionally, it allows the Y to extend its services to a wide variety of people and families from a diverse range of incomes, which is core to the Y's mission and commitment to inclusion and community-building."

Bob Ward lives in Havre de Grace, and his sister, Jennifer Ward Reynolds, lives in Baltimore County, according to Betty Ward.

"We're all involved with the Y," she said.

Ward said the Abingdon family center is "part of our legacy to the county."

"They believe in the Y's mission, and I think we are very proud to have their name on that building," Hoey, the president and CEO of the Y in Central Maryland, said. "Without them, without their family, there would not be a Y in Harford County."

Ward is a former teacher and was a homemaker who has been involved in her family's churches. The family belonged to Bel Air United Methodist Church when Bob and Jennifer were growing up, and she is now affiliated with Cokesbury Memorial United Methodist Church in Abingdon.

"The Y program fits so well into our mission [at the church]," she said.

She said her late husband, a native of North Carolina, thought a YCMA center would be good for Harford County, that "it was good for body building, and it just seemed to have all the things that he admired."

"He was a man with a lot of insight, and he knew it would be good for the county," she said.

Ward, who grew up along the Bush River, praised the inclusion of swimming facilities at the family center.

"I knew how much I liked swimming and how much fun it could be," she said.

The two pools were part of a 20,000 square-foot expansion that was completed in 2013. That expansion, which made for a 50,000 square-foot facility, included a family room, cycle studio, multipurpose room and locker rooms for boys and girls, according to Green.

Green and Ward are close friends.

"She is such a huge supporter of everything we're doing here and has such a passion toward helping the kids in our communities," Green said.

Ward said she likes to bring friends to the family center.

"It's a good way to give a gift to someone, a membership at the Y, and hopefully they'll use it a lot," she said.

Community and youth engagement

Season Voelker, of Bel Air, is vice chair of the Ward YMCA's board, and she is head of its Community Engagement Committee.

"The goal of the board is to allow and engage the community to enable anyone, regardless of your age, to be able to utilize Y programs," she said in a recent interview.