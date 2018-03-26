Young Chefs Academy opening in Bel Air

Young Chefs Academy, the nation’s original kids cooking franchise, will debut in Maryland with the opening of its first studio in Bel Air.

Focused on providing a nurturing hands-on environment for children to learn valuable culinary skills, Young Chefs Academy inspires its students to develop a lifelong love of cooking, while cultivating their creativity through experimentation and education in the kitchen.

The Bel Air Academy is in downtown Bel Air at 130 N. Bond St., Suite 101. On opening day April 14, Young Chefs Academy-Bel Air will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families can drop in and participate in free, hands-on culinary stations for all ages. Activities will range from pretzel rolling and pasta shaping to proper slicing and chopping techniques.

Young Chefs Academy teaches children a skill they will maintain the rest of their lives – cooking. One part culinary adventure and one part education, Young Chefs Academy nourishes personal discovery and empowers students through culinary exploration.

With weekly classes around monthly themes like World Culinary Expedition, children young and old will whisk, knead and crush their way to making Garam Marsala and Chapatis Flatbread while learning julienne knife skills, how to safely puree hot liquids and how to check oil temperature without thermometers.

The new business is owned and operated by local father and son entrepreneurial team Adam and Anthony Bell.

Adam, a former high-tech engineering project manager, decided it was time to step away from the corporate world and own his own business.

Anthony, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and trained professional pastry chef, followed suit, leaving his position at the renowned Greenbrier Resort.

The duo plan to open two additional Maryland-area Young Chefs Academy locations over the next couple of years.

“Young Chefs Academy is the perfect place to instill values and skills in our youth that last a lifetime,” Adam Bell. “My wife and I would task each of our three young children with making their own dish for holiday meals, and that clearly stuck well with my son and new partner, Anthony. We’re thrilled to bring this concept not only to the local community for the first time, but the entire state too. We hope to share our family’s joy and value we found in cooking with others in our neighborhood.”

Young Chefs Academy offers interactive cooking classes, camps, parties and field trips where students learn proper food handling, kitchen safety, baking techniques as well as creative meal preparation.

Members are automatically enrolled in the exclusive MasterChef program where they earn patches as they work to achieve the coveted MasterChef status. The brand has more than 30 locations open in seven countries and plans to add 20 new franchisees this year to meet the demand for culinary education.

Young Chefs Academy-Bel Air is open during scheduled class times and holds office hours Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The academy can be found online at https://belairmd.youngchefsacademy.com and reached by phone at 443-470-8866.