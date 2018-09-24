Y in Central Maryland announces new Harford Community Leadership Board members

The Y in Central Maryland has added Angela Alaimo, Jack Gumbert and Lillian Kilroy to its Harford County Community Leadership Board.

As members of the Harford County board, Alaimo, Gumbert and Kilroy will promote and support the Y’s mission and programs in the local community and raise funds to support the Y’s community outreach activities and scholarship programs.

Alaimo is a lifelong resident of Harford County and lives in Abingdon with her husband and two sons. She works as the underwriting compliance manager for Harford Mutual. In her free time, she volunteers for Trinity Lutheran Church in Joppa and fundraises and participates in events for various nonprofit organizations.

Gumbert has been with Leidos since 2013, serving as the business area manager for army C4ISR programs and Aberdeen Proving Ground. He has held positions at ViecoreFSD, The Ohio State University, Army Future Combat Systems and others, in addition to a career in the Army, where he held several leadership positions. Gumbert has a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and master’s degrees from U.S. Naval War College and School of Advanced Military Study.

Kilroy is vice president, marketing and business development, at Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU). Prior to joining APGFCU, Kilroy served in separate roles as director of communications and community engagement manager for OneMain Financial. She has held previous positions at Provident Bank, American Bankers Association and First Interstate Bank. In addition to the Y’s Harford County CLB, she serves on the Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Board of Directors.

