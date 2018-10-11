PeoplesBank opens new financial center in Bel Air

PeoplesBank recently opened its newest financial center, at 140 N. Main St. in Bel Air, one lot north from its previous location.

The new location includes ATM service, free shredding, touch screen technologies and a fresh interior and exterior design.

Bank officials, along with local dignitaries and elected officials, marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 21.

“We are excited to continue to serve the residents and businesses of Bel Air at our brand new financial center that offers more convenient services to our clients,” Craig L. Kauffman, president and CEO, said.

With assets in excess of $1.8 billion, PeoplesBank is a wholly- owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pa. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland.