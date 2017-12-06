Melville Family gives $50,000 in honor of their parents, longtime Bel Air residents

Boys Hope Girls Hope, of Baltimore, and CASA of Harford County recently received $25,000 donations each in the name of long time Bel Air residents Bob and Jane Melville. The following is excerpts of a letter from the family:

"This contribution is in the name of Bob and Jane Melville, long-time residents of Bel Air who were deeply devoted to the welfare of children. Bob and Jane came from humble beginnings. When they met, it was love at first sight and they were happily married for 52 years. Bob was a physical education teacher and Director of PE and Health for Harford and Baltimore counties. He was a lifelong fitness advocate, starting an "Every Child is a Winner" program.

Also an educator, Jane was an extremely intelligent woman, a voracious reader and a life-long devotee of cross-word puzzles with a strikingly large vocabulary.

We hope this award will continue the spirit of high achievement and dedication to others exemplified by Bob and Jane."