New gallery show opens at Liriodendron in Bel Air

The Liriodendron Mansion will open its next art gallery show, showcasing three diverse artists, on Sunday, June 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Justin Woytowitz, known especially for his fine art en plein air oil paintings of local scenes and waterfront subjects, is heavily influenced by impressionists.

Lisa Kozel Noel creates 3D sculptural paintings combining shells and water born discoveries with molding paste and paint.

Susan Zanella produces intricate carved, burned and colored hard shelled gourd art.

Gallery hours are Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., and Wednesday, 1 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The Liriodendron is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. Parking is alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, visit Liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.

The Liriodendron Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as an architectural treasure and event venue. Owned by Harford County, it is operated by the Liriodendron Foundation (501c3). This example of Palladian architecture was built in 1898 as the summer home for Dr. Howard Kelly, a founding physician of Johns Hopkins Hospital and Medical School, and his wife and nine children. For more information, go to Liriodendron.com.