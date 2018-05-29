Ladew Gardens sets its 2018 summer concerts

The lineup for the 2018 Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens includes eight family-friendly concerts from June 17 through Aug. 5.

For more than 25 years, Ladew Gardens has been hosting summer concerts on Sunday evenings in the Great Bowl—the centerpiece of Ladew’s 22 acres of formal and historical gardens. Concerts run from 6 to 8 pm. The gates open for the concerts at 5 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring their blankets, chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. (Please leave at home: Alcohol (per the Harford County Liquor Board), sports equipment, pets, tents, beach umbrellas and portable grills.) Food (from the Ladew Café) and drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) are available for purchase.

Concert tickets are sold at the gate or available online at www.LadewGardens.com. Concert admission includes visiting the gardens: Ladew Members $7, Adults $15, Seniors (62+) and Students $13, Children (12 & under) $5. (Ladew guest passes are not valid for concerts; only “Music Lover” passes may be used.)

The 2018 summer concert schedule includes:

June 17 (Father’s Day): Baltimore Brass — Ladew celebrates Father’s Day with this local, award-winning, six-piece brass ensemble performing an eclectic mix of pop and jazz. www.baltimorebrassquintet.com.

June 24: Tall in the Saddle — This premier classic rock band plays popular tunes from favorite artists. www.tallinthesaddle.org.

July 1: Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra — From steel drums to stilt walkers, Trinidad and Tobago provides lively entertainment for the whole family and brings the festive music of the Caribbean to the heart of Harford County. www.facebook.com/ TrinidadandTobagoBaltimoreSteelOrchestra/.

July 8: The Klassix — One of Harford County’s most popular band performs favorite top 40 tunes. www.facebook.com/ TheKlassixBand/.

July 15: Charm City Junction — This talented acoustic quartet presents Irish melodies and hard-driving Bluegrass. www.charmcityjunction.com.

July 22: Tumblehome — Back by popular demand, Tumblehome plays rock, soul, blues and jazz, with horns and harmony. www.Tumblehomeband.com.

July 29: Re-live the Beatles — Join John, Paul, George and Ringo as they re-create the outstanding career and influential music of the Beatles. www.jenchjr.wix.com/re-live-the-beatles.

August 5: Thunderball — Ladew welcomes this premier dance, rock and country group to perform favorite songs from the 80s, 90s and today. www.thunderballband.com.

If concerts are canceled because of weather, there will be a posting on the Ladew Gardens website, www.LadewGardens.com, and a message on the phone system at 410-557-9466 (press 5 for event announcements).

Ladew Gardens acknowledges the companies participating as sponsors for the “Groovin’ in the Grass” concert series: Klein’s ShopRite (Presenting Sponsor); Advance IT Solutions; BIG Business Information Group; Boyle Buick•GMC; Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan; Point Breeze Credit Union; Rosenkilde and Associates Insurance; Tyres Auto; Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra; and York ENT.