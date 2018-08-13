55th annual Havre de Grace Art Show returns Aug. 18, 19

The Havre de Grace Art Show is the oldest arts event in the region, supporting, inspiring and encouraging cultural arts in Harford County.

Presented by Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace and supported by Harford County Economic Development, the Art Show highlights juried artists, makers and craftsman exhibiting and selling original work.

It returns to Havre de Grace Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Tydings Memorial Park in historic Havre de Grace, overlooking the Susquehanna River and the headwaters of Chesapeake Bay.

“We are very excited because we have some fabulous artists,” Cindy Height, a member of Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace, said. “We’ve become well known for being a higher level show.”

The free show features fine arts and handmade crafts, including drawing, painting in oils, watercolors or acrylics, fibers, floral, glass, jewelry, handmade soap, metal work, photography, pottery, basketry, ceramics, sculpture and woodworking as well as food, entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Artists are coming from 13 states, including Kentucky, Virginia and Florida, among others, Height said.

In its 55th year, the Havre de Grace Art Show is one of the oldest outdoor art shows on the East Coast, second only to Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, she said.

Drawing in visitors the show helps the city’s tourism dollar, too, she said.

Mayor William Martin said he’s excited for the show this year and said he hopes a lot of people will be there.

“It’s an amazing job everyone does through Soroptimist to pull this thing off,” Martin said. “I hope the grass is nice and green for everybody.”

There will be free activities for children, including face-painting, art activities, balloons and a safety demonstration and talk by Havre de Grace Police.

For more information call 410-939-9342 or email hdgartshow@gmail.com

All proceeds benefit scholarships and community service through Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace, which are presented the following June after the show.

The entertainment lineup Saturday includes:

Shepherd’s Grass, bluegrass and gospel, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Blue Healer, southern rock and blues, noon to 2 p.m.; Chris Monaghan, guitar, acoustic and pop, 3 to 5 p.m.; The Dave Mark Band, 6 to 8 p.m., all Saturday on the stage.

In the Kid’s Korner Saturday and Sunday, Dana Lanchek will do art projects, Katy Lanchak will do face-painting and Havre de Grace Police will offer safety lessons from noon to 4 p.m. in the children’s tent, where Jill Matteson will make musical crafts from noon to 2:30 p.m. Oak Grove Baptist Church will hand out balloons from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the stage Sunday will be Rob Robinson, guitar and vocals, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Trish Curreri, Great American Songbook, 1:30 to 4 p.m.