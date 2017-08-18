Havre de Grace Art Show back for 54th year Saturday, Sunday

For the 54th year, the Havre de Grace Art Show returns to Tydings Park on Saturday and Sunday featuring a variety of arts and crafts exhibit and a variety of family-friendly entertainment.

Presented by Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace, the Havre de Grace Art Show is the oldest art event in the region, supporting, inspiring and encouraging cultural arts in Harford County. It runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

All proceeds benefit scholarships and community service.

Soroptimist International has been in Havre de Grace for 68 years and its mission is to improve the lives of women and children through educational scholarships and community service, according to member Julia Downer.

This year's show, sponsored by Harford County Economic Development, Harford's Heart Magazine, Klein's Shop Rite, ArtUnion and Havre de Grace Marine Center, will feature 110 exhibitors, 40 who are brand new to the show, according to the organizers.

The show highlights artists, makers and craftsman exhibiting and selling original work. Visitors will find fine arts and handmade crafts including drawing, painting in oils, watercolors or acrylics, fibers, floral, glass, jewelry, handmade soap, metal work, photography, pottery, basketry, ceramics, sculpture and woodworking.

It is a juried show, Downer said, and prizes and certificates will be awarded.

Food featuring local restaurants and various dessert vendors, entertainment and fun for the whole family will be available.

For more information call 410-939-9342, email hdgartshow@gmail.com or like Havre de Grace Art Show on Facebook.

The 54th annual Havre de Grace Art Show entertainment schedule is:

Saturday, Aug. 19

Scheduled to appear on the stage are 10 to 11:30 a.m. Shepherd's Grass playing bluegrass and gospel, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Blue Healer playing southern rock and blues, noon to 2 p.m.; No Pro Bono playing rock, country and pop, 3 to 5 p.m.; and LIX playing classic rock from 6 to 8 p.m.

Children's Entertainment from noon to 4 p.m. in the children's tent includes Dana Lanchek leading art projects and Katy Lanchak doing face-painting.

Sunday, Aug. 20

On the stage: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Andy McIntire on bagpipes and drums; noon to 1:30 p.m., Trish Curreri, Party with Patsy Cline; and 2 to 4 p.m., Chris Monaghan playing guitar and acoustic pop.

Children's entertainment in the children's tent from noon to 4 p.m.: Cliff Giles, drum making and drumming; Dana Lanchek leading art projects; and Katy Lanchak doing face-painting.