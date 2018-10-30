Harford County Public Schools invites community to get connected

With the 2018-19 school year underway, Harford County Public Schools invites its students, parents and community stakeholders to connect with the school system to stay in the know about important initiatives, announcements, events, dates and more.

School officials list the following ways to get connected:

Visit the HCPS website (www.hcps.org) for headline news from the schools, emergency announcements and general information about the school system. Create a Parent Portal account for the Blackboard Connect5 communication system and enter email address(es) and additional phone numbers to receive calls, emails and text messages from a particular school and from the school system. Click the icon from the homepage of hcps.org. Visit a school’s webpage, accessible from hcps.org, for school-specific messages, upcoming dates and a link to the Home Access Center to check your student’s grades and progress throughout the year. Watch Board of Education meetings and other special meetings live-streamed and archived online at http://www.hcps.org/boe/livestream/. Watch Harford Cable Network on Comcast channel 21, Verizon channel 31 or Armstrong channel 7 for KidsTVNews segments on HCPS, high school sporting events, special interviews with school system leaders, and special events, like Teacher of the Year. Follow HCPS on Facebook (@HCPSchools). Follow HCPS on Twitter (@HCPSchools). Follow HCPS on Instagram (@HCPS_schools). Watch videos on the HCPS YouTube page (@HCPSchools)

Visit the HCPS website (www.hcps.org) for headline news from the schools, emergency announcements and general information about the school system.

Create a Parent Portal account for the Blackboard Connect5 communication system and enter email address(es) and additional phone numbers to receive calls, emails and text messages from a particular school and from the school system. Click the icon from the homepage of hcps.org.

Visit a school’s webpage, accessible from hcps.org, for school-specific messages, upcoming dates and a link to the Home Access Center to check your student’s grades and progress throughout the year.

Watch Board of Education meetings and other special meetings live-streamed and archived online at http://www.hcps.org/boe/livestream/.

Watch Harford Cable Network on Comcast channel 21, Verizon channel 31 or Armstrong channel 7 for KidsTVNews segments on HCPS, high school sporting events, special interviews with school system leaders, and special events, like Teacher of the Year.

Follow HCPS on Facebook (@HCPSchools).

Follow HCPS on Twitter (@HCPSchools).

Follow HCPS on Instagram (@HCPS_schools).

Watch videos on the HCPS YouTube page (@HCPSchools)

Visit the HCPS website (www.hcps.org) for headline news from the schools, emergency announcements and general information about the school system.

Create a Parent Portal account for the Blackboard Connect5 communication system and enter email address(es) and additional phone numbers to receive calls, emails and text messages from a particular school and from the school system. Click the icon from the homepage of hcps.org.

Visit a school’s webpage, accessible from hcps.org, for school-specific messages, upcoming dates and a link to the Home Access Center to check your student’s grades and progress throughout the year.

Watch Board of Education meetings and other special meetings live-streamed and archived online at http://www.hcps.org/boe/livestream/.

Watch Harford Cable Network on Comcast channel 21, Verizon channel 31 or Armstrong channel 7 for KidsTVNews segments on HCPS, high school sporting events, special interviews with school system leaders, and special events, like Teacher of the Year.

Follow HCPS on Facebook (@HCPSchools).

Follow HCPS on Twitter (@HCPSchools).

Follow HCPS on Instagram (@HCPS_schools).

Watch videos on the HCPS YouTube page (@HCPSchools)