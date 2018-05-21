Harford school system earns national recognition for financial reporting

For the 14th straight year, the Harford County Public Schools system has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year 2017, according to the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the school system. The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and encourage readership.

This is the 14th consecutive year that HCPS has received this award.