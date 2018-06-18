Harford 'Libraries Rock!' for summer reading

Harford County Public Library's Summer Reading Challenge for children and teens kicks off Monday, June 18, with the theme "Libraries Rock!"

The Bel Air Library was already crowded with young people signing up for the program soon after it opened Monday morning, and the tote bags being given away to program participants were very much in demand.

The program runs through Aug. 25 and is for children of all ages to encourage continued learning that inspires a lifetime love of reading. In 2017, more than 19,000 children and teens participated in the Summer Reading Challenge, and they read nearly 117,000 books.

Early registration is available online at hcplonline.org. Participants may also register at any Harford County Public Library branch starting Monday. Upon registering, each participant receives a tote bag, a reading log and coupons from local businesses.

To participate, children from birth through pre-kindergarten are asked to read or listen to 25 books. Those entering kindergarten through fifth grade are asked to read 10 books. Middle and high school students are asked to read three books.

Completed logs may be returned between July 9 and Aug. 25.

After turning in their logs of books read, participants will receive a completion gift (while supplies last) and a voucher for a free ticket to an Aberdeen IronBirds game on July 16 or 29 or Aug. 16 or 30.

The Summer Reading Challenge kicks off with several events and activities planned Monday.

At the Abingdon Library from 10 a.m. to noon, library customers may enjoy a Family & Friends Story Time (10:30 and 11:30 a.m.) and visit with Summer Reading Challenge sponsors, who will be on hand to celebrate and offer additional incentives.

In the afternoon, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fallston Library, Song Imagineer Ray Owen will entertain customers. In addition, Summer Reading Challenge sponsors will be on hand to celebrate and offer additional incentives.

Other Summer Reading Challenge events will take place throughout the summer and include visits from Outside the (Beat) Box with Max Bent; Susquehannock Wildlife Society; The Maryland Zoo; CTR Changing Lives Presents: Pony Express — Trails and Tales; Sound, Music and Math with The Franklin Institute; Rufus by Blue Sky Puppet Theatre; Echo Adventures — Animals Rock Your World! and Rockin' Through the Ages; Sciencetellers — Wild West: The Mystery of the Golden Piano; Extreme Balloon Man; Mr. Jon; and Mike Rose Magic Show. Visit hcplonline.org for dates and times.

Studies show that children who participate in public library summer reading programs score higher on reading achievement tests at the beginning of the new school year, experience less summer reading loss and begin the school year with more confidence.

"We are so excited about this year's Summer Reading Challenge theme because libraries really do rock," Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, said in a news release. "In addition to offering great books to read this summer, Harford County Public Library is providing many events to rock the imagination and encourage more reading and exploration. We are very grateful to our generous sponsors for their support."

The Summer Reading Challenge is funded through community sponsors, Library Friends’ groups and by funds raised by the Harford County Public Library Foundation.

Read to Me tote bag sponsors (for children ages birth through Pre-K) are the Aberdeen IronBirds, APGFCU, Bel Air Friends of Harford County Public Library, Darlington Friends of Harford County Public Library, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Harford Day School and M&T Bank.

Elementary school tote bag sponsors are the Aberdeen IronBirds, Aberdeen Rotary Club, HAR-CO, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Harford Day School and Maryland 529.

Middle and high school tote bag sponsors are Aberdeen IronBirds, Advanced Eye Care, Berardino Family Trust, Harford Community College, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan and Wegmans.

More information may be found at hcplonline.org or by picking up a copy of the Headlines & Happenings newsletter at any of the library’s locations.