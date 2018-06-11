Mary Hastler, Harford Library CEO, receives state group's Outstanding Member award

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, was presented with the Outstanding Member Award by the Maryland Library Association (MLA) at its annual conference.

The Maryland Library Association Outstanding Member Award recognizes a member who has provided sustained service to the organization and significantly enhanced its mission and goals.

In addition, the award is presented to a member who has demonstrated leadership in supporting library development, funding, services, customers and/or staff on the local, state and/or national level. The award also recognizes an individual with personal characteristics that make the recipient an inspirational role model for the diverse MLA membership.

"What an incredible honor it is to receive the Maryland Library Association Outstanding Member Award," Hastler said after receiving the award May 3 in Cambridge. "To be recognized by your peers is so humbling. I love being involved with the Maryland Library Association because the organization does such good work in making Maryland's libraries the best in the country."

Hastler has been an active member of the Maryland Library Association for nearly 20 years. She served as president from 2015-16. Over the years, Hastler has served as immediate past president; chair of the Nominating Committee; president of the Public Services Division; and legislative officer. In addition she has been appointed to numerous committees and task forces.

Her activities in the Harford County community are numerous. In addition to leading the library for the past eight years, Hastler serves as chair of the Harford County Commission for Women; member at large on the board of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce; and member of the Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil board. In addition, she was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the board of Maryland Humanities. Hastler volunteers her time with many organizations, including Greater Bel Air Community Foundation, Harford Family House and SARC.

Hastler has received numerous awards and honors including being inducted into The Daily Record's Maryland's Top 100 Women Circle of Excellence in 2017 and Influential Marylanders 2017.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.