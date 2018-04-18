HCC student team wins Maryland Sustainable Growth Challenge

For the second year in a row, a student team from Harford Community College has won the Maryland Sustainable Growth Challenge).

The award was presented March 26 by the Maryland Sustainable Growth Commission in Crownsville.

The MSGC is an annual competition hosted by the Maryland Department of Planning that engages students from four-year universities and community colleges. The competition enables teams to conduct community planning exercises; analyze economic, social and environmental aspects of sustainable growth; and develop creative community solutions.

HCC’s project was developed by students Brandon Arnold, Megan Greene,and Cecile Tchoujan. Faculty advisers were Anne Shugars, Tamara Biegas and Tami Imbierowicz.

Harford’s project was unique in that it was developed by a cross-disciplinary team of students and faculty from the Behavioral & Social Sciences and STEM divisions, and was developed as an extracurricular activity. All of the other project submissions at the MSGC competition were class-based projects.

The Edgewood Fitness Zone Free To Be Fit project proposes a plan for Harford County Parks and Recreation to create an outdoor fitness center in Edgewood Village (Edgewood Recreation & Community Center), a low-income community in Harford County.

The gym, to be built in a public park, would include 10 pieces of all-weather exercise equipment that would target various muscle groups.

In an effort to reach a large proportion of the population within the Edgewood area, this outdoor gym is designed for people 18 to 55 years old and is accessible to individuals with disabilities.

The Edgewood Fitness Zone is a community-based, relatively low-cost project that directly addresses nine of Maryland’s 12 Planning Visions and offers significant health, social and economic benefits. It is an extremely implementable project that can be used as a template for the creation of other outdoor fitness centers across the county.