HCC student publication continues winning streak

Owl Magazine, the student multimedia publication of Harford Community College in Bel Air, received national recognition at the 2018 David L. Apple Awards Competition sponsored by the National College Media Association.

The staff won a total of three national awards in categories that included four-year colleges, making this recognition especially noteworthy.

First place honors for Best Magazine Spread were given to the “Freedom on the Road” spread designed by Bre Mascetti, a mass communications major, and Caroline Cooney, a psychology major. The article was written by Ryan Dickman, a mass sommunications major, and Ryan Moriarty, a general studies major with an emphasis on journalism.

The staff also won the Best TV Newscast category for coverage of the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. The video was shot and edited by Reed Freeman, a mass communications major, and reporting was done by Nick Dement, an English major.

Owl Magazine also took second place for Best Print Advertisement featuring mass communications major Adeyemi Ekundayo as the model. The advertisement was designed by Caroline Cooney and Bre Mascetti.

Student media publications from across the country entered the competition, with the awards announced on March 10 at the annual National College Media Association Convention in New York City.

Owl Magazine’s Freedom issue, on stands now, was produced by a staff of 25. Nick Dement was co-editor in chief with Bre Mascetti, who was also art director during production. Matt Tennyson and John Morin were content advisors while Nick Rynes was the technical adviser. Claudia Brown acted as Owl Magazine’s chief adviser.

This marks the seventh year the students have published the magazine, which features a variety of news, health, opinion, political, community and education pieces. In the past six years, Owl Magazine has won 14 national awards.

Copies of the current issue of Owl Magazine are available on Harford Community College’s campus and numerous community locations, such as high schools, libraries, restaurants and businesses.

Readers can follow the nationally award winning publication on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube (@OwlMagazine).