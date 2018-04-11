Harford Community College to host 'Man of Peace: Concert of Remembrance'

Harford Community College will present Man of Peace: A Concert of Remembrance on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater.

Benny Russell, local composer and adjunct music instructor at Harford Community College, will present his original composition in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

The performance features the Nova Ensemble, a nine-piece chamber group; the New Covenant UCC Ensemble, featuring Leslie Casey-Blake on vocals; the Heritage Praise and Worship Choir under the direction of Jessica Nelson; and students of Harford Community College.

Terry Trouyet of WHFC-FM will be the master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $5-$10 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center or 443-412-2211. HCC students are free with their valid College ID. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Center.