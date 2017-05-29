Harford's best environmentalists honored at Harford Glen event

Some of Harford County's finest environmentalists in Harford County Public Schools were recently honored for their efforts when the Harford Glen Environmental Center recently hosted the ninth annual Environmental Scholarship and Green Awards event.

The Green Awards are presented to committed volunteers, local businesses and educators who are dedicated to the support of Harford Glen and environmental education in Harford County Public Schools, school officials said.

This year's Green Teachers of the Year were announced and celebrated for their dedication to consistently integrate environmental themes into their teaching. Jim Pritchard, science instructor at Southampton Middle School, was named the Secondary Green Teacher of the Year.

"Mr. Pritchard teaches life lessons, lessons grounded in his passion for the environment. These lessons are not just for his students, but for all students attending Southampton Middle School, across all three grade levels, and for our teachers and staff as well," Glenn Jensen, principal of Southampton Middle School, said.

Jessica Keller, a fourth-grade teacher at Norrisville Elementary School, was named the Elementary Green Teacher of the Year. Keller was described by her principal, Jennifer Drumgoole, as "a leader in the Green School process who is passionate about all things green."

"Mrs. Keller has coordinated with Harford Glen to provide professional development to the Norrisville staff," Drumgoole said.

The 2017 Environmental Scholarship winners were also announced at the event. They are Emma Bowditch, Aberdeen High School; Nicholas Sulzbach, Bel Air High School; Natalie Clawson, C. Milton Wright High School; Kari Lagen, Fallston High School; Alex Beam, Havre de Grace High School; Maddy Clark, North Harford High School; and Orman Morton, Patterson Mill High School.

The Environmental Scholarship program began in 1972 and has provided graduating students with more than $227,000 in funding for college study in the field of environmental science or related areas.

This year's Community Connections Award was received by the boys 2 Men mentoring program from Magnolia Middle School. Boys 2 Men participated in a summer work program at Harford Glen during the summer of 2016. They performed extensive trail work, painting and gardening on the Harford Glen campus. Their efforts benefitted students, staff and community members who use Harford Glen year-round.

This annual awards event is made possible by the Harford Glen Foundation and the many community sponsors who donate to the scholarship fund, including Clear Creeks Consulting, Ecotone, Foxborough Nursery Inc., Harford Glen Foundation, Heritage Mazda of Bel Air, Klein's Shoprite of Maryland, Plaza Ford Inc., Science National Honor Society at Aberdeen Science and Math Academy, Vulcan Materials Company and Wegman's Bel Air.