Emmanuel Church celebrates 150 years of service to Bel Air

Emmanuel Episcopal Church, “the church with the open doors” at Main Street and Broadway in Bel Air, is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary with events in February and March.

The 400-member church was founded on March 30, 1868 at a meeting held in the Bel Air Academy by representatives of 13 Bel Air families. Over the years, it has opened its doors to various community groups, Rev. Canon Mark Gatza, who has been with Emmanuel Episcopal for nine years, said Monday.

“The mission of the congregation to serve the community is what we’re most eager to have the community know about and we’d welcome anyone to come be a part of this,” Gatza said. “We really do feel we are here to serve the community. That’s what the gospel and St. Paul’s letter tell us. It’s an outgrowth of our faith, to take the gifts we have been given and share them as widely as possible.”

One of the things the church will celebrating is that “we are a very healthy congregation at a time when a lot of church are having to close because the economic model of how we have run things is difficult to sustain,” Gatza said.

On Sunday at 5 p.m., there will be a service of Evensong and a free organ recital to dedicate Emmanuel’s new organ console and the upgrades to its 1945 Moeller pipe organ.

The organ was a gift to the church at the end of World War II to celebrate the American victory, Gatza said.

The console case and many of the parts have been repurposed from historic organs, many from churches that have closed, and married together to create a hybrid electronic/pneumatic instrument.

The product of many years of planning and fundraising, the work was completed by Luley & Associates of Pittsburgh, Pa., and one of the men who helped rebuild it will play the new organ Sunday.

The Evensong service is one of prayer.

“It’s a very old tradition in which the clergy and choir sing almost the entire service,” Gatza said.

On Sunday, March 18, at 10 a.m., Emmanuel will host The Rt. Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton, the 14th Bishop of Maryland, who will preside and preach at special Service of Rededication.

“It will be a rededication of both the church and congregation, as a mission of the church. The bishop will say thank you for first 150 and help us get ready for the next 150 years,” Gatza said.

The rededication will be followed by a grand reception in the church’s hall, with the theme “Hats off to Emmanuel.” Parishioners, guests and visitors are encouraged to wear festive bonnets, caps and fedoras to the event, where they will be doffed for a celebratory toast.

Both of these events are free and open to the public.

Other events will be scheduled throughout the year, including tours of the church beginning in the spring. For more information on the tours other other events, contact the church office, 410-838-7699.

Besides the organ, a number of other projects have been undertaken to prepare for the celebrations. The church’s slate roof has been restored and masonry repairs have been effected inside and out. The two largest stained-glass windows, depicting the Transfiguration of Jesus in the east and the Ascension of Jesus in the west, have been cleaned, the frameworks painted and resealed to protect them for years to come.

Emmanuel Church was founded on March 30, 1868 at a meeting held in the Bel Air Academy by representatives of 13 Bel Air families. For several years prior to the founding, these families worshipped in the courthouse and in the Masonic Hall. Many of these families had been involved in the Holy Innocents Sunday School, which began ministering to local children in 1848. A plot of land at the northeast corner of North Main Street and Broadway was donated to the congregation by Mrs. Mary Farnandis, Mr. James Farnandis and Dr. William T. Munnikhuysen. The first church, built of wood in the Carpenter Gothic style, opened for services on New Years Day, 1870. The second and current sanctuary was built in 1896.

Thanks to the efforts of a number of volunteers, Emmanuel is able to open its doors to the community most weekdays, to provide a place for peace, prayer and meditation in a busy world. The Cottage Thrift Shop ministry, which is shared with St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church, offers used clothing and household items for sale most weekends. Though nominally priced, volunteers happily give away items to people who are homeless or out of work. Congregation members donate food for our pantry, especially items that can be used by the homeless.

The parish hall and other meeting rooms are used almost daily by outside groups from 12-Step programs to bridge clubs. Emmanuel regularly welcomes a variety of other faith communities to use its space, hosting the B’Nai Torah Synagogue and the Tabernáculo Apóstolico y Profético. The columbarium in All Saints Chapel is open to anyone in the community who would like to purchase a niche for their final resting place.In these and countless other ways, Emmanuel Church seeks to service the greater Bel Air and Harford County communities. The rector, wardens, vestry and congregation members look forward to another 150 of open door ministry at the corner of Main Street and Broadway.