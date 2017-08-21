Development company sells Forest Hill project for $5.7 million

Lambdin Development Company recently announced the sale of its commercial project known as One Newport Drive, at the intersection of Route 24, Route 23 and Newport Drive at the entrance to the Forest Hill Business Center.

The 20,500-square-foot project, consisting of three multi-tenant office/retail buildings, was sold for $5.7 million to Seung Dong Kang and Jeyon Kang of Fairfax, Va.

The sale was handled by David Dannenfelser of JLL.

Privately owned Lambdin Development Company, www.lambdindevelopment.com, has specialized in the development of residential, retail and commercial real estate in Harford and Cecil counties since 1987.