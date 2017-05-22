Bel Air Lions donation to help children with diabetes

The Bel Air Lions recently donated $2,700 to Camp Possibilities to support children to attend summer camp in 2017.

Camp Possibilities gives children with Type 1 Diabetes, the youthful experience of summer camp. Lions support many other programs for youth and adults with diabetes also.

Camp Possibilities is at Ramblewood near Darlington and provides about 90 children swimming, fishing, arts and crafts, basketball, field games, nature walks, talent shows, dances and many other activities. These activities are often denied to them at other camps due to their need for constant glucose monitoring. Camp Possibilities educates campers through dedicated support sessions that are informative and encouraging. Throughout any given day at camp, children will frequently interact with medical staff and counselors where personalized information about managing diabetes is shared with them.

According to Bobbie Whitlock, chairperson for Diabetes Awareness with the Bel Air Lions, "Over this past year, the Lions have donated more than $4,000 to support diabetes programs for youth".

The Lions of Bel Air have over 40 members who serve the greater Bel Air area through sight and hearing conservation programs including youth sight screening; support to many youth activities including Child Safety Day, Scouting, Explorers, Bel Air High School sports and drama activities, and Harford County Teen Court; assisting youth to attend Diabetes camps; medical equipment lending closet; and Rockfield Manor garden sponsorship.

For more information or to get involved with the Lions of Bel Air, contact the Club at 410-879-2914 or visit www.belairlions.org or Facebook @BelAirLions.