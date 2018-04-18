Harford Bar Foundation honors two lawyers for their pro bono work

Local members of the legal community James Gagring Gault and Kerri Sprouse were honored earlier this month by the Harford County Bar Foundation.

Members gathered in the ceremonial courtroom of the Circuit Courthouse April 4 for the presentation of the 2018 Eamonn J. Gordon Pro Bono Award to Gault and the Deborah J. Hall Beam of Light Award to Sprouse.

Harford County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Angela M. Eaves presided over the ceremony and Joseph F. Snee, of Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger P.A., paid tribute to his close friend and colleague, Eamonn J. Gordon, for whom the award is named, with kind remarks and anecdotes from their past history.

Jennifer L. Vido, executive director of the Harford County Bar Foundation, presented the 2018 Eamonn J. Gordon Pro Bono Award to Gault for his service to the organization. The award recognizes and honors those Harford County attorneys who best exemplify Eamonn J. Gordon’s legacy: “Equal justice for all.”

Gault is an experienced attorney and litigator who has received peer recognition for his proficiency in legal analysis, legal research and legal writing. He is experienced in all levels of federal, state, county and administrative proceedings, including both trial and appellate court matters.

Gault opened his law offices at 31 W. Courtland St. in Bel Air in July 2014. His practice concentrates on family law and domestic cases. Since becoming a member of the Harford County Bar Association in 2014, Gault has provided a significant number of hours of pro bono representation to individuals referred by the Harford County Bar Foundation.

Also recognized for their pro bono representation and service to the Harford County Bar Foundation were Kevin Urick and Matthew Hurff, of Love, Fleming, Bearsch & Hurff, and Matthew Hall. Without their dedication and support to help the underserved, the bar foundation would not be able to assist the residents of Harford and Cecil counties.

Sprouse, senior legal advocate at SARC, received the 2018 Deborah J. Hall Beam of Light Award. Nominated by Jeffrey Michael, Sprouse has been employed at SARC for nearly 18 years. She provides support to the legal team to aid victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and a variety of other civil legal matters. The Deborah J. Hall Beam of Light Award was established by the Harford County Bar Foundation in 1998 to recognize the spirit and commitment of those individuals who assist the public and clients within the legal community.

The Harford County Bar Foundation was established in 1991 as a non-profit community resource to offer education and legal referral services to the residents of Harford County. Since its founding, HCBF has extended its reach by serving residents of Cecil County and increasing its community outreach programs.

HCBF holds regular clinics, workshops, provides direct representation and collaborates with other non-profits regarding abuse, divorce, custody, homelessness, bankruptcy, employment, individual rights, consumer matters, educational issues and end of life decisions. To learn more about services provide, visit their website at www.harfordcountybarfoundation.org.