Harford County Bar Foundation to host Kentucky Derby Fundraiser

The Harford County Bar Foundation will hold its fourth annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 5, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 510 Johnnys at 510 Marketplace Drive in Bel Air.

The afternoon features live music provided by a bluegrass band, heavy hors d’oeuvres, mint juleps, top-shelf open bar, bottled beer, silent auction and live coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

Guests are encouraged to wear Kentucky Derby attire such as seersucker suits, sundresses and hats. A contest will be held for the best-dressed woman and the best-dressed man.

Tickets cost $90 per person and are available for purchase online at www.harfordcountybarfoundation.org. Tickets may also be ordered by calling the Harford County Bar Foundation at 410-836-0123 or sending a check (made payable to the Harford County Bar Foundation) to 17 W. Courtland Street, Suite 130, Bel Air, MD 21014. Tickets should be purchased by Friday, April 27th.

Proceeds from the Kentucky Derby fundraiser benefit the Harford County Bar Foundation, which provides legal services and educational programs to support underserved members of our community in Harford and Cecil Counties who lack the means to access help.

Opportunities to support the Run for the Roses include donating items for the silent auction, as well as becoming a sponsor of the event. HCBF offers four levels of sponsorship: the $250 Paddock Level, which includes one ticket to the event and recognition on social media and web pages; the $500 Kentucky Derby Level, which includes two tickets, recognition online and at the event, and a half-page ad in the event program; the $1,000 Preakness Level, which includes three tickets, recognition online and at the event, a full-size ad in the event program, and a printed banner to be displayed at the event; and the $1,500 Triple Crown Level, which includes four tickets, recognition online and at the event, a full-size ad in the event program, and a printed banner at the event.

“Harford County Bar Foundation supports individuals and families in need of guidance through free-advice clinics, one-day workshops, and direct representation. We have had a record number of applicants for our services this year and our goal for 2018 is to grow our capabilities to meet this increased need,” explained Jennifer L. Vido, executive director. “We collaborate with nonprofits in the community on a variety of issues including abuse, custody, homelessness, bankruptcy, employment, individual rights, expungement, and end-of-life decisions. The funds raised by the Kentucky Derby party are vital to our ability to serve those in the greatest need.”

For more information, visit www.harfordcountybarfoundation.org.