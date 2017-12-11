Wreaths to be placed on veterans graves at Bel Air Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Dec. 16

The Wreaths Across America program will have a local presence again this year to honor the 1,500 veterans whose final resting place is Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

The national program strives to place a memorial wreath on the graves of every United States military service veteran worldwide.

There will be a memorial service at noon on Saturday, Dec 16, at Bel Air Town Hall. Following the service, volunteers will proceed to Bel Air Memorial Gardens, where the wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans. (A prior report gave an incorrect time.)

Funds were raised by local veterans organizations to buy 1,500 wreaths to be placed on the veteran’s graves at the Bel Air cemetery.

Dick Gebhard and Kathy Holden Fenn of American Legion Post 39 in Bel Air are coordinating the local effort.

The weaths which cost $15 each have been purchased for this year’s ceremony, according to Fenn. For anyone who still wishes to contribute, their donations will be used for next year’s program, she said.

To purchase a wreath or for more information about the the Bel Air ceremony contact Kathy Holden Fenn 443-528-9905 or Dick Gebhard 410-303-8138.