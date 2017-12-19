Wreaths placed on veterans' graves in Bel Air Cemetery

Many volunteers of all ages participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony and wreath laying ceremony to honor local deceased veterans held Saturday in Bel Air.

Organized by Harford County veterans organizations under the direction of Harford Post 39 of the American Legion in Bel Air, approximately 750 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Volunteers included scout troops, families of the veterans buried in the cemetery and others who purchased wreaths to honor during the Christmas season those who served their country and have passed on.

Before the volunteers fanned out in the cemetery, a brief ceremony was held at the Bel Air War Memorial next to Town Hall, where five wreaths were placed in front of the memorial to honor each branch of service: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Wreaths Across America is actually a worldwide program that seeks to place wreaths on the graves of U.S. military veterans in the United States and abroad.