Edgewood Lions pledge $17,000 for new playground in Woodbridge Center community

The Edgewood Lions Club has pledged $17,000 to the Woodbridge Center Homeowners Association to build a new playground for the community.

The existing playground on the corner of Clover Valley Way and Woodbridge Center Way was recently demolished by the association because it had become unsafe for children to play, according to Harford Property Services of Havre de Grace, which is the community association's property manager.

The community association of 1,074 homes switched management companies to HPS in June 2016 and requested that Harford Property Services help solve the dilemma of the playground's dangerous condition and other community concerns, said Jonathan Grimmel, community manager with HPS.

J.D. Russell, President of HPS, discussed with Michael Querns, resident of the homeowner's association, sources of funds that might be found to replace the playground because funds were not available in the association's current budget, or any foreseeable future budget.

Querns and Russell concluded that seeking help from alternative sources, such as public service organizations, was the best way for the association to raise funds to replace the playground after demolition, Grimmel explained in a news release.

Russell, who is a member of the Aberdeen Lions Club, began reaching out to various organizations for assistance. During the fund-raising effort, Russell spoke with the Lions Club District Governor Chuck Egender, Past District Governor Douglas A. Patterson and other members of the Edgewood Lions Club, who ultimately committed to a $17,000 donation for the project.

"The board of directors and I did not want the children to go without a playground in walking distance from their home," Russell said in a statement. "This is the first donation of its kind from a nonprofit service organization to build a playground in a privately-owned homeowners association in Harford County that I am aware of. The entire community is grateful for the generosity of the Edgewood Lions."

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for April 23, 2017. The community association is going to name the playground the Edgewood Lions Memorial Playground to honor the Lions Club's generous donation.

The total project is estimated to cost $20,000. Additional donations are being accepted for the fund-raising effort through the Edgewood Development Corporation (EDC), a nonprofit organization. Contributions made through the EDC are tax deductible and may be made online at www.gofundme.com/woodbridge.