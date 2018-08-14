Man shot by police in Aberdeen July 27 remains hospitalized

The man who allegedly threatened Aberdeen Police officers and lunged at them with a comb, mistaken for a weapon, more than two weeks ago remains hospitalized and still faces criminal charges, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Tyler Winkler, 23, of Aberdeen, was Tasered and shot multiple times by an Aberdeen Police officer July 27 at the Affinity Old Post Apartment Complex in the 100 block of Hamilton Place, according to Aberdeen Police.

Winkler was administered first aid at the scene and taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Winkler was in good condition last week at the trauma center, Aberdeen Police Department spokesperson Will Reiber said Monday.

Winkler still faces criminal charges once he is released.

In the warrant, which Reiber said will be served once Winkler is released from the hospital, Winkler is charged with first- and second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering police and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure in connection with the shooting incident.

The knife officers believe Winkler had in his hands when he lunged at them turned out to be a comb with a pointed handle, Reiber said shortly after the incident. The police department later released a photograph of the comb.

According to police, Winkler entered the management office of the apartment complex and was agitated, allegedly threatening to kill someone in the office.

Winkler then left the office. Police responded to the scene and found him. The first officers to arrive waited for another officer who had a Taser to arrive, police said.

Winkler was Tasered, but unaffected, police said. Winkler then came after the officers with a pointed object in his hand and one of the officers shot him multiple times.

