In his second career, William Turner captured Harford in drawings

William F. Turner had a college degree in agronomy, the science of soil management and the production of field crops. He worked in the agriculture, pesticide and fertilizer business his entire career.
He took an art appreciate class in college, but that was about it. Yet he was talented artist whose works were well-known in Harford County for years and his works appeared in the Harford section of the Baltimore Sunday Sun from 1987 to 1995.
Oil paintings and pen and ink drawings were Mr. Turner's were second career, though it was nothing he ever made much money on, his wife, Patricia Turner, said. That was OK, because it wasn't about the money, it was what he loved to do.
Mr. Turner, who drew hundreds of pen and ink sketches over the last two decades and painted countless nature scenes, died Nov. 10, just a couple weeks before his 92nd birthday. He continued to paint until this past summer, when he just wasn't able to any more, Patricia Turner said.
"When he retired, he didn't want to sit in a rocking chair, that was his image of retirement," she said as she sat in her late husband's basement studio on a recent morning.
She was among dozens of paintings hung not only downstairs in his studio, but throughout the first floor of their home in Rolling Green in Churchville.
Mr. Turner's last piece sits on his easel, unfinished. It was different from his earlier pieces, a little darker, his wife said. Part of it was because Mr. Turner suffered from macular degeneration, which affected his vision, but also perhaps because he knew what was coming.
"He always used bright colors, but this one is a little darker," she said.
His second-to-last piece, of the couple's dog, Professor Higgins, hangs in the living room among his other paintings.
A determined man
When he retired, Mr. Turner had no plans to sit in a rocking chair all day. He planned to keep himself busy.
"It was a buy a Christmas tree farm or art," Patricia Turner said of her husband's options when he retired in the mid-1980s. "I'm glad he chose art, because I would have had to help at the tree farm."
He never said he was retired, she said. He was an artist.
Mr. Turner dabbled in art while he was still working. After a long day and he was completely exhausted, he would go in his basement and "do art" and be energized at 2 a.m., Patricia Turner said. That was how he started, before they were married.
The Turners, who were 15 years apart in age, were married for 38 years. It was a second marriage for both – they met at Parents Without Partners. They didn't have any children together, but each had two from their previous marriages.
Mr. Turner was at home on hospice care for six weeks before his death.
"He was delighted to do that, that he was able to be home," his wife said.
She smiles at his determination, even in his final days.
"Two days before he died, he hadn't been out of bed in a month, and he said, 'I've got to go vote,'" she recalled. "I tried to reason with him, that didn't work."
So he went to vote.
That's Mr. Turner in a nutshell, she said.
"He was a very determined man, if he wanted to do something," she said.
He was also very practical.
"He couldn't just sit down and express himself, there always had to be a purpose to it."
Compassionate, too
Mr. Turner got his artistic genes from his mother, Sarah Beverly Turner, who Patricia Turner said did exquisite embroidery work and self-portraits.
From her he also got his compassion. She was very giving, she said.
Mr. Turner could be a "pushover," his wife said. Someone would call soliciting a donation, and he would pay $160 for trash bags, she said, if he thought it was helping the homeless or some other good cause.
"He liked to help people. Give him a good sob story and he's fall for it hook, line and sinker," Turner laughed.
That stemmed from the two years he spent in the Army, assigned to the 95th Infantry Division of the 3rd Army in Europe.
A bazooka man when he and his colleagues captured the fortified city of Metz, one that had not previously been captured, in late 1944. German generals gave them the nickname "The Iron Men of Metz."
He earned a Silver Star, among other commendations, for saving a man's life.
"On 1 January 1945, in the vicinity of Fraulautern, Germany. When his platoon sergeant was seriously wounded in violent street fighting and in immediate need of evacuation, Private First Class Turner volunteered to take him through the terrible enemy fire to medical attention. Placing the casualty on his back, he stumbled through the rubble-filled streets and, despite the unceasing fire, succeeded in reaching an aid station. His gallant conduct in saving the life of a comrade exemplifies the highest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit on Private First Class Turner," according to an account of the incident.
He went to Army reunions regularly, even when he was one of last few left.
"'The Iron Men are getting rusty, he would say," Patricia Turner said. "They're all my brothers."
Those two years affected him profoundly, she said. He would never draw much from the war. It's one of the reasons he worked relentlessly for peace and justice in church and politics, she said.
"It came from having been in the war," she said. "He saw what the war was like, there was no glorification of it. He was down in the foxholes, he didn't change his boots for weeks and weeks."
Everything about the war was negative.
"He was so compassionate, he didn't want anybody else to go through that," she said. "He didn't want anybody to go through what he went through."
Sharing his work
Early on, Mr. Turner would ask his wife how a certain piece of his art work was and her reply would be "good."
"Just good?" he would ask.
"I had to learn over the years to use the right adjectives," Patricia Turner said.
She got pretty good at it, too, and occasionally offered suggestions he took her up on.
One such piece hangs in their basement. It's a barn scene set in the winter, the ground covered with snow. When Mr. Turner first presented it to his wife, she told him it needed life. So he added tracks from a vehicle.
"It changes the whole focus," she said.
Her late husband wasn't one to brag, she said, but "some of his best joy came when somebody liked his work."
He was always looking for ways to share his work, whether it be through a commissioned project or one of the 375 local scenes he drew for the newspaper, where he had "free reign," Turner said.
His work was also sold as notecards or other types of stationary at Preston's and Boyd and Fulford in Bel Air, as well as at local art shows.
Mr. Turner started with painting. He would recreate scenes of places around Harford County or where he'd visited. He took photos, a series of them, for perspective.
"At first he was very literal," Patricia Turner said. He would paint exactly what was in the picture. "But at the end, he started taking more liberties."
Mr. Turner's first painting was a landscape on a piece of wood. Patricia Turner show it off fondly. It was one of many boxes, trays, "crafty type things" he painted when he first got started.
His first pen and ink drawing was done for the couple's friend, who had just bought a new house. He wanted Mr. Turner to draw a picture. And from there it continued until he had drawn 500 to 600 pieces.
All of those are cataloged, thanks to Patricia Turner, a former school psychologist and teacher, who organized them alphabetically and by location and subject.
Each pen and ink drawing took two to three days to complete, but he didn't work on one all at once. You can't erase in pen and ink, so if he messed up, he had to start all over again.
"He'd go back and work on it. Until he had it just as he wanted it, he wouldn't sign it," she said.
The paintings were a little different. Mr. Turner was usually working on a few at a time.
Some of his favorites were his best-sellers – that's why they were his favorites. It was hard for him to understand why a piece wouldn't always sell right away.
"I'd tell him 'You haven't found the person it appeals to yet,'" Turner said.
He preferred to paint and draw landscapes, not so much people. He also liked churches, and has drawn most of the ones in Harford County.
"He liked them because the architecture was so different," Turner said.
When he drew a church, he would give the church a copy to use how it wanted.
A piece he liked best was one of the promenade in Havre de Grace, drawn 1992. It was one of the gifts presented to President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore when the visited Havre de Grace together in April 1995 in celebration of Earth Day.
The drawing is also the cover of "Picturesque Harford County: The Artistic Impressions of William F. Turner," a compilation of Mr. Turner's pen and ink drawings that is authored by Patricia Turner.
She smiles as she leafs through the book, looking at just a few of the hundreds of drawings her late husband did.
"I like to look at his work and see the evolution," she said, pointing to the differences in a drawing of Churchville Presbyterian Church in 1986 (their church) and of St. Ignatius in Hickory in 1991.
"See he got bolder?" she says. "There's more detail, specifics."
With a basement full of paintings, drawings, art supplies and other items, Patricia Turner has her work cut out for her.
Much of it will go to family, she said, and she offered their children whatever they wanted.
The supplies she said she'll probably give to the Harford Artists Gallery, if they want them.
"I might even have a fire sale," she said.
Anyone who would like one of Mr. Turner's prints can call her at 410-836-2763.
Patricia Turner is clearly proud of her late husband as she smiles showing off his pieces.
"I'm glad going to do this, because he deserves it," she said.