In his second career, William Turner captured Harford in drawings

William F. Turner had a college degree in agronomy, the science of soil management and the production of field crops. He worked in the agriculture, pesticide and fertilizer business his entire career.

He took an art appreciate class in college, but that was about it. Yet he was talented artist whose works were well-known in Harford County for years and his works appeared in the Harford section of the Baltimore Sunday Sun from 1987 to 1995.

Oil paintings and pen and ink drawings were Mr. Turner's were second career, though it was nothing he ever made much money on, his wife, Patricia Turner, said. That was OK, because it wasn't about the money, it was what he loved to do.

Mr. Turner, who drew hundreds of pen and ink sketches over the last two decades and painted countless nature scenes, died Nov. 10, just a couple weeks before his 92nd birthday. He continued to paint until this past summer, when he just wasn't able to any more, Patricia Turner said.

"When he retired, he didn't want to sit in a rocking chair, that was his image of retirement," she said as she sat in her late husband's basement studio on a recent morning.

She was among dozens of paintings hung not only downstairs in his studio, but throughout the first floor of their home in Rolling Green in Churchville.

Mr. Turner's last piece sits on his easel, unfinished. It was different from his earlier pieces, a little darker, his wife said. Part of it was because Mr. Turner suffered from macular degeneration, which affected his vision, but also perhaps because he knew what was coming.

"He always used bright colors, but this one is a little darker," she said.

His second-to-last piece, of the couple's dog, Professor Higgins, hangs in the living room among his other paintings.

A determined man

When he retired, Mr. Turner had no plans to sit in a rocking chair all day. He planned to keep himself busy.

"It was a buy a Christmas tree farm or art," Patricia Turner said of her husband's options when he retired in the mid-1980s. "I'm glad he chose art, because I would have had to help at the tree farm."

He never said he was retired, she said. He was an artist.

Mr. Turner dabbled in art while he was still working. After a long day and he was completely exhausted, he would go in his basement and "do art" and be energized at 2 a.m., Patricia Turner said. That was how he started, before they were married.

The Turners, who were 15 years apart in age, were married for 38 years. It was a second marriage for both – they met at Parents Without Partners. They didn't have any children together, but each had two from their previous marriages.

Mr. Turner was at home on hospice care for six weeks before his death.

"He was delighted to do that, that he was able to be home," his wife said.

She smiles at his determination, even in his final days.

"Two days before he died, he hadn't been out of bed in a month, and he said, 'I've got to go vote,'" she recalled. "I tried to reason with him, that didn't work."

So he went to vote.

That's Mr. Turner in a nutshell, she said.

"He was a very determined man, if he wanted to do something," she said.

He was also very practical.

"He couldn't just sit down and express himself, there always had to be a purpose to it."

Compassionate, too

Mr. Turner got his artistic genes from his mother, Sarah Beverly Turner, who Patricia Turner said did exquisite embroidery work and self-portraits.

From her he also got his compassion. She was very giving, she said.

Mr. Turner could be a "pushover," his wife said. Someone would call soliciting a donation, and he would pay $160 for trash bags, she said, if he thought it was helping the homeless or some other good cause.

"He liked to help people. Give him a good sob story and he's fall for it hook, line and sinker," Turner laughed.

That stemmed from the two years he spent in the Army, assigned to the 95th Infantry Division of the 3rd Army in Europe.

A bazooka man when he and his colleagues captured the fortified city of Metz, one that had not previously been captured, in late 1944. German generals gave them the nickname "The Iron Men of Metz."

He earned a Silver Star, among other commendations, for saving a man's life.

"On 1 January 1945, in the vicinity of Fraulautern, Germany. When his platoon sergeant was seriously wounded in violent street fighting and in immediate need of evacuation, Private First Class Turner volunteered to take him through the terrible enemy fire to medical attention. Placing the casualty on his back, he stumbled through the rubble-filled streets and, despite the unceasing fire, succeeded in reaching an aid station. His gallant conduct in saving the life of a comrade exemplifies the highest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit on Private First Class Turner," according to an account of the incident.

He went to Army reunions regularly, even when he was one of last few left.

"'The Iron Men are getting rusty, he would say," Patricia Turner said. "They're all my brothers."

Those two years affected him profoundly, she said. He would never draw much from the war. It's one of the reasons he worked relentlessly for peace and justice in church and politics, she said.

"It came from having been in the war," she said. "He saw what the war was like, there was no glorification of it. He was down in the foxholes, he didn't change his boots for weeks and weeks."

Everything about the war was negative.

"He was so compassionate, he didn't want anybody else to go through that," she said. "He didn't want anybody to go through what he went through."

Sharing his work

Early on, Mr. Turner would ask his wife how a certain piece of his art work was and her reply would be "good."

"Just good?" he would ask.

"I had to learn over the years to use the right adjectives," Patricia Turner said.

She got pretty good at it, too, and occasionally offered suggestions he took her up on.

One such piece hangs in their basement. It's a barn scene set in the winter, the ground covered with snow. When Mr. Turner first presented it to his wife, she told him it needed life. So he added tracks from a vehicle.

"It changes the whole focus," she said.

Her late husband wasn't one to brag, she said, but "some of his best joy came when somebody liked his work."

He was always looking for ways to share his work, whether it be through a commissioned project or one of the 375 local scenes he drew for the newspaper, where he had "free reign," Turner said.