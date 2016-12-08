Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in armed robbery of Whiteford Subway Thursday

Police are looking for a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a Subway sandwich restaurant in Whiteford Thursday morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the restaurant, which is in the 1600 block of Dooley Road, at 9:25 a.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The male suspect is shown in a surveillance photo wearing a black jacket, black pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He allegedly entered the restaurant, showed an employee a kitchen knife and demanded money, according to the news release.

The suspect left on foot, carrying an "undisclosed amount of cash." Deputies searched the area with help from a K9 unit, but they could not find him.

No one was injured, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who has information should call Detective Donald Kramer at 410-879-7929 or Harford County Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

Tips can be reported anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone, texting "Crimes" to 274637 – start the message with "MCS" – or online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 in cash.