Maryland voids leases for long-stalled State Center project, plans to study other options
News Maryland Harford County The Aegis

Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in armed robbery of Whiteford Subway Thursday

Contact ReporterThe Aegis
Armed robber took an 'undisclosed amount of cash' from Whiteford Subway Thursday
Privacy Policy

Police are looking for a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a Subway sandwich restaurant in Whiteford Thursday morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the restaurant, which is in the 1600 block of Dooley Road, at 9:25 a.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The male suspect is shown in a surveillance photo wearing a black jacket, black pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He allegedly entered the restaurant, showed an employee a kitchen knife and demanded money, according to the news release.

The suspect left on foot, carrying an "undisclosed amount of cash." Deputies searched the area with help from a K9 unit, but they could not find him.

No one was injured, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who has information should call Detective Donald Kramer at 410-879-7929 or Harford County Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

Tips can be reported anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone, texting "Crimes" to 274637 – start the message with "MCS" – or online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 in cash.

Copyright © 2016, The Aegis, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
36°